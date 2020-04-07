Hoda Kotb Caught Off-Guard As Tracy Morgan Says He’s Impregnated His Wife 3 Times In Quarantine

Awkward! Tracy Morgan got explicit when revealing how he and his wife are passing the time in quarantine, and judging by Hoda Kotb’s shocked expression, that was the LAST thing she expected him to ever say.

“Tell me what life is like being at home for Tracy [Morgan] and his family,” asked Hoda Kotb during the Apr. 7 edition of the TODAY show. It would be a question that Hoda, 55, would quickly regret asking, because things were about to get really, really awkward. “Oh, well. Me and my wife have been quarantined for three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant,” said Tracy, 51. Hoda’s expression after hearing, one of pure confusion, was also that of anyone who just heard what came out of the 30 Rock star’s mouth. Yet, Tracy continued. “So, we’re also roleplaying a lot now. We’re roleplaying. She plays a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered a cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life. And I mean, anything.”

Hoda, like a journalistic ninja, quickly directed the conversation away from Tracy’s hobbies, but the damage was already done. Viewers were just as stunned as Hoda was. “Tracy Morgan really out here telling Hoda he’s impregnating his wife 3 times…talking about Coronavirus sex role-playing,” one tweeted. “Tracy Morgan said he impregnated his wife 3 times in 3 weeks, wants to get his gorilla tested for ‘rona, has a N95 mask, and said we shouldn’t place blame on Trump for how he’s handled the pandemic. Hoda gracefully got through that interview, but I know she was like…” “you have to wonder what the thought process was behind putting a quarantined Tracy Morgan on live TV, but I’m sure glad they did.” Tracy Morgan is the levels of ‘don’t shut me up, you brought me on here” that I aspire to be when I get older'”

It wasn’t all pandemic sex games and impossible pregnancies with Tracy’s interview. As that Twitter user pointed out, Tracy brought up that a tiger in the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and that had him scared. “So, I’m going to get all my pets tested. I’m gonna get my sharks tested. I’m getting my moray eels tested. I just bought a 600-lbs. silverback gorilla, I’m going to take him down to New York Presbyterian and get him tested.”

It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

Tracy Morgan said he impregnated his wife 3 times in 3 weeks, wants to get his gorilla tested for ‘rona, has a N95 mask, and said we shouldn’t place blame on Trump for how he’s handled the pandemic. Hoda gracefully got through that interview, but I know she was like… pic.twitter.com/Bcrvrj6WTM — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) April 7, 2020

On a more serious note, Tracy gave love to all the medical professionals and first responders helping fight the spread of COVID-19. “These are the good hand people. They’re fronting on the front line… I know these people work hard to take care of you. I’m very proud of them. They’re my heroes.” Tracy also called for unity amid the growing furor of President Donald Trump’s highly-criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “The struggle is real. We’re struggling. People want to criticize the president but imagine being the president of a country and half of your country got sick? So, it’s difficult for him. We all got to pull together as people.”