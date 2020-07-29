Tracy Morgan & Wife Megan Wollover Divorce After Nearly 5 Years Together

It’s over and out for Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover as the ’30 Rock’ funnyman announced that they are getting divorced.

Tracy Morgan, 51, was the one to break the news himself ahead of anyone else doing so. “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” he said in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday, July 29. This is a challenging time for all involved.” They spent most of the 2010 decade together after meeting on a blind date in 2011. Two years later the twosome had their first child together, a daughter named Maven, in July 2013.

They eventually tied the knot on August 23, 2015. Megan was by his side throughout his extraordinarily painful ordeal when a truck driver slammed into his limo in 2014. The deadly situation, which killed his friend and collaborator James McNair, left him in a wheelchair for several months. It was something that admittedly left him suicidal according to a 2016 interview but he was still hopeful for his future. “I got a second chance. I just got to do it right this time,” he said. “I look forward to getting my wife pregnant again. I look forward to my daughter going to nursery school. I’m here. I get to see all that.”

The pregnancy jokes that Tracy said about Megan continued just months before he announced they were getting a divorce. He left Hoda Kotb, 55, totally speechless during an April 2020 episode of Today after she asked how they’ve been doing during quarantine.

“Oh, well. Me and my wife have been quarantined for three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant,” he said, much to her shock. He wasn’t done though with making her super uncomfortable. “So, we’re also roleplaying a lot now. We’re roleplaying. She plays a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered a cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life. And I mean, anything.”

Megan is Emmy-nominated actor’s second wife. He was married to his first, Sabina Morgan, from 1987 to 2009 where the former couple share three sons. Megan & Tracy join in on a growing trend of couples who have split during quarantine that also include Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green and Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne.