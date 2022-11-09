Meghan Trainor Reveals She Lost 60 Lbs. After Giving Birth & Confirms How She Did It: Before & After Photos

“I was [at] my heaviest I’ve ever been,” Meghan Trainor said while talking about her weight-loss journey with ET Canada’s Keisha Chanté. Meghan, 28, said she was “like over 200 pounds” when she gave birth to her and Daryl Sabara’s son, Riley, in 2021. The pregnancy weight gain wreaked havoc on her mental state, and she knew she had to make a change — resulting in a weight loss of 60 Lbs. and a regaining of her confidence.

“I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar go across the stretch marks, I was in a really dark place, and I wanted to be in a great place for my son. So, I worked every day and challenged myself,” the “Made You Look” singer (and Candy Crush Saga alum) said. “I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!’ And I did. I was very dedicated, and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time one pound. I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just [feeling] better than ever.”

Ahead of releasing her new album, Takin’ It Back, Meghan spoke with Rolling Stone about the impact her body had on her confidence and mental health. “I was always subconscious about my body. And it was really hard for me to love my body. Obviously. I write about it a lot. But after having a C-section and a baby, I got new stretch marks, and then a C-section scar crosses them. Not only am I like, “What body is this?” I’ve never had a scar so seeing all these new marks on me like literally, I had PTSD after having a C-section because you have to be awake.”

“I had to learn how to love my body with all this new sh-t on top of it. And it was frightening and terrible,” said Meghan, who said she “didn’t feel sexy ever,” which impacted her and Daryl’s sex life. Her therapist advised Meghan to “look at yourself naked for five minutes” to help her love her body. The work she did on her body was translated into her new song, “Made You Look.”

“I wrote the song about the fact that, yes, I could wear all the fancy clothes ever, and I can be dressed up with my stylist and my makeup artist. But I can still be hot with nothing on,” she said. “I can still look good naked. So that was that song. That’s a special one.”