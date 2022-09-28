Meghan Trainor, 28, took to TikTok on Sept. 27 to take part in the “Super Freaky Girl” story challenge and revealed why she and her husband Daryl Sabara, 30, were spotted at a sex shop in 2018. “One thing about me is that four years ago I went into a sex shop and got paparazzi’d with my husband named Daryl… and it was embarrassing,” Meghan sang jokingly. “Not what you think, no it wasn’t – it wasn’t for us. I mean we get pretty freaky, but not like too much,” she added. The “NO” singer went on to reveal that the sex shop purchase was, in fact, for a friend who “was too shy to get a vibrator and lube, so I bought it for her.” Now that is some dedicated BFF support!

More About Meghan Trainor Meghan Trainor Says She & Husband Get ‘Pretty Freaky’ As She Addresses Sex Shop Photos

The pop star went on to recall that her husband wore his “feet shoes” during the outing, leading to the photos going viral. “But the sad thing was my husband decided to wear his feet shoes and the paparazzi got a picture of it,” she sang. “The world saw and it was after a workout. We didn’t look good. We kinda looked sad, and it went viral!” Meghan even shared that her mother was “pissed” but that it was all worth it because “my friend had good sex.”

During the hilarious clip, Meghan looked super cozy at home, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a hot pink zip-up jacket. She wore her long strawberry blonde tresses down straight with a cute side part. Her pal, Chris Olsen, was also briefly spotted at the start of the frame photobombing the singer.

Many of Meghan’s 12.2 million TikTok followers took to the comments section to share their reactions to the video. One user wrote, “Friend goals”, while another chimed in, “That friend owes you big time.” Chris even called out Meghan for missing an opportunity to rhyme “sad” with “mad” in her video. “‘WE KINDA LOOKED SAD, AND IT WENT VIRAL, MY MOTHER WAS ***MAD’ Meghan the rhyme was RIGHT THERE,” Chris wrote. The video has since gone viral, receiving over 9.4 million views on the video sharing app.

Meghan and the Spy Kids actor got married four years ago, the same year the sex shop incident occurred, in 2018. Her husband is known for his work on the Spy Kids movie franchise, World’s Greatest Dad, and The Polar Express. The adorable couple share one daughter together, Riley Sabara, 1, who they welcomed in Feb. 2021. The “All About That Bass” singer also revealed that she and Daryl are “trying for baby #2” in a recent TikTok shared on Sept. 13.