Meghan Trainor Reveals The Sweet Inspiration Behind ‘Made You Look’ Video Ahead Of New Album (Exclusive)

Meghan Trainor is crushing it – literally. In a move that will put Meghan shoulder-to-shoulder with Mario, Zelda, and Samus Aran, the “Don’t I Make It Look Easy” singer partnered with Candy Crush Saga to release her newest cut from her upcoming album exclusively in the mobile game. “I was super excited to be able to work with the game to release the ‘Made You Look’ music video,” Meghan tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Starting today (Oct. 20), “Made You Look” will be accessible soley through Candy Crush Saga for 24 hours, and Meghan shared how the game influenced this new candy-colored visual.

“When it came time to create the “Made You Look” music video, we wanted to incorporate bright, fun colors, so Candy Crush was my source of inspiration,” she tells HollywoodLife. “When I found out we had the opportunity to give fans a sneak peek of the music video exclusively in-game before it’s released anywhere else for 24 hours, it was the perfect match!”

What makes this partnership exciting is that Meghan will be “Candified,” creating a version of her for an immersive in-game takeover. Candy Crush Saga players will be able to swipe along with Meghan’s in-game avatar to unlock a variety of special treats and boosters – PLUS, she got to lend her voice to the game, saying iconic phrases like “Sweet!” and “Tasty!” that fans hear when they pull off a major move.

The Candy Crush collab comes ahead of Meghan releasing Takin’ It Back, her first new album since 2020’s Treat Myself. A lot has changed since then. She and Daryl Sabara welcomed their son in 2021. She also reached peace with her mental health and body image – all of which will be represented in her new music. “The whole album is definitely a journey,” she tells HL. “You will laugh, cry, and dance. I am super vulnerable in a couple of the songs … where I talk all about the new challenges I’ve faced as a mama but also talk about how strong I have become in the process.

In HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE Q&A with Meghan, she talks more about “Make You Look,” what game she would challenge Teddy Swims (who appears on Takin’ It Back) if they were to throw down, and more.

HollywoodLife: How does it feel to be a video game character?

Related Link Related: Celebrities Who Announced Pregnancies During Coronavirus Pandemic — Pics

Meghan: I’m so excited and honored! I worked directly with the team to bring my “candified” character to life, from the outfit to my facial expression and more.

How did this partnership with Candy Crush Saga come about?

I’m such a big fan of the game, I’ve been crushing for years! I love playing when I have a bit of downtime in the studio, so I was super excited to be able to work with the game to release the “Made You Look” music video. When it came time to create the “Made You Look” music video, we wanted to incorporate bright, fun colors, so Candy Crush was my source of inspiration. When I found out, we had the opportunity to give fans a sneak peek of the music video exclusively in-game before it’s released anywhere else for 24 hours, it was the perfect match!

What can fans expect out of the “Made You Look” music video?”

I’m excited to bring Candy Crush Saga to life within the music video. We took our inspiration from the bright colors and fun of the game, so you’ll see candies, color bombs, and more featured in it. The goal with the music video was to create a fun, sweet escape for fans with really beautiful performances. There’s also some surprise celeb cameos, but you’ll have to tune into the music video on the Candy Crush Saga app to see who they are.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, you sounded jubilant about this collection, like you rediscovered a spark. You spoke about how you worked on your mental self and physical self to where you love both your body and your mind. Is there a moment on the album that captures that rejuvenated zeal, that phoenix rising from the darkness?

The whole album is definitely a journey. You will laugh, cry, and dance. I am super vulnerable in a couple of the songs – “Superwoman” and “Remind Me,” where I talk all about the new challenges I’ve faced as a mama but also talk about how strong I have become in the process.

What game would you pick if you were to challenge Teddy Swims for the title of Ruler of the Video Game Universe?

Candy Crush Saga, of course!

Video games were once an unorthodox way for artists to connect with their fans, but now they’re an established avenue. The question is: what’s next? How will fans interact with Meghan Trainor’s music in the future? Augmented reality? Shoes that play exclusive songs? The possibilities are endless.

This is just the beginning; we have so many plans for the future. You’ll just have to stay tuned for more to come!