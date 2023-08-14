Donna D’Errico Slays Sexy Polka Dot Bikini While Scraping Paint Ahead Of 1st OnlyFans Anniversary: Photo

Donna D’Errico is ready to celebrate a productive year on OnlyFans! In a new photo shared to her Instagram account on Monday, August 14, the brunette beauty stared meaningfully into the camera as she stripped peeling brown paint off an outdoor wall — in a sexy orange polka dot bikini! She wore her full locks curled at the ends, her jaw-dropping physique revealed beneath the skin-baring string bikini. “Two days until my one-year anniversary on ‘the site that shall not be named,'” she began the countdown, along with a shooting star emoji. “Here’s me in a bikini scraping paint off a wall.” Donna concluded the post with the hashtags, #rebelling and #stillhavingfun, along with an invitation to visit the account via the link in bio.

The Baywatch bombshell first announced her OnlyFans account on August 16, 2022 under the cheeky plug, “everybody’s doin’ it.” “I’m doin it,” she began the lengthy announcement post. “My take on a vintage pin-up poster,” she wrote in part. “I obviously don’t take myself, or the fact that I’m on that site, too seriously. This post may upset some people. I don’t care.”

Donna went on to state that haters and trolls are precisely why she set up shop at Only Fans. “‘That site’ is a social media platform pretty similar to the rest with a few big differences,” she explained. “No censorship, and no bullying/haters. I’m in.” She continued with a rundown of what she’d include in the account. “What you will see: Bikini and lingerie modeling pics, outtakes from magazine editorials, me doing funny things in bikinis because I have such an incredible sense of humor yet am also so humble, new and vintage bts photos & videos, and whatever else I decide I want to post,” she wrote.

Donna rose to fame with her incomparable beauty and epic physique on Baywatch and Baywatch Nights between 1996-1998, but she’s also made appearances on iconic TV shows including Married… with Children and Sabrina The Teenage Witch, among many others.

So would she ever revisit the role that made her a household name? “I never say never,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in a Jan. 2023 interview when asked about the possibility of a Baywatch revival. “It’s not a good idea to say never, but I kind of already did that.”