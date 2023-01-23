Donna D’Errico, 54, Gets Soaked In The Rain While Rocking String Bikini: Watch

Donna D’Errico is getting wet ‘n wild in her hometown! The stunning 54-year-old Baywatch alum traveled to her hometown of Dothan, Ala. recently and celebrated her return with a sizzling video of herself lying on a wooden platform next to the sandy shore in a Jan. 23 Instagram post. She laid on her back and arched it as she slowly moved in super sensual poses while it rained. Her fit physique was front and center in her tiny pink string bikini.

Donna used the sexy footage as an ad for her OnlyFans page, which she launched in Aug. 2022. “It’s been sweet being back home where I was raised! I’m thinking of staying! Rain & all!” she captioned the video with a raining emoji. “Have a beautiful Monday y’all”. She added the hashtag “#linkinbio”.

Donna has been posting sexy snaps of herself on social media for quite some time and defended herself while calling out society’s double standards when she decided to launch an Onlyfans page to make some cash from it. “All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot!” she wrote alongside some scantily-clad teaser pics of herself.

“But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me,” she continued. “‘That site’ is a social media platform pretty similar to the rest with a few big differences. No censorship, and no bullying/haters. I’m in.”

Donna’s gorgeous rainy beachside video came less than two weeks after she revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is not totally interested in a Baywatch reboot. “I never say never. It’s not a good idea to say never, but I kind of already did that. And it was cool when it happened, but sometimes when you redo things, it just doesn’t work well,” she explained.

“The only exception to the rule is Cobra Kai, which is amazing. If they could redo Baywatch, and it turns out like Cobra Kai, I’m all in,” she added. “But, as I sit here right now my feeling is, I’ve already done that and it was cool, but let’s move on now. I mean, I never say never, but it’s not something I think about, ever.” Donna played Donna Marco in Baywatch Nights between 1996 and 1997, in Baywatch between 1996 and 1998, and in the 1998 film Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay.

For now, she is happy taking on new roles and sharing some provocative content in between!