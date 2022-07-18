Denise Richards Stuns In Plunging, Lacy Bodysuit To Promote OnlyFans

Denise Richards is bringing some heat to her Instagram page! The 51-year-old actress posted a sizzling snapshot on July 16 to promote her OnlyFans account, which she created in June. In the photo (seen here), she lounged on a black couch in a red bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline, vertical and horizontal cutouts, mesh paneling, and a zipper from her midriff down. She posed with her lips slightly parted as she rested on her right arm. The actress’ signature dirty blonde locks were styled wavy and beautifully framed her face. “Happy weekend! You know where to go,” she playfully wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Denise has promoted her latest business venture on her Instagram page. On July 4, she kneeled on the beach in an American flag-themed bikini and wrote, “Happy 4th 🇺🇸 Link in bio one day only.” The mother of one looked fit and fabulous as she smized at the camera with her blonde hair flowing elegantly behind her. She dressed up her outfit with two silver necklaces that had a star pendant and a moon pendant.

Plus, the former The Real Housewives of Beverely Hills star used her Instagram platform to announce that she joined OnlyFans on June 23. “Ready…here we go … #onlyfans Link in bio,” she wrote alongside a video clip of her playfully walking into the ocean wearing a flowy white dress.

Denise’s decision to join the platform came about two weeks after her daughter, 18-year-old Sami Sheen, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 56, created an account. Sami’s new business disappointed Charlie, which he made sure was very clear. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” the former Two And A Half Men star told Us Weekly in a statement on June 13. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Denise was quick to defend her daughter in a statement to HollywoodLife via her reps. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” she said. Then, on June 17, she doubled down on her stance and continued to show her daughter support. “Lots of negative comments on my social media this week,” the The Bold and the Beautiful alum wrote in a statement she shared on her Instagram page. “I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle.”

Denise went on to praise Sami for following her heart despite the backlash she faced. “I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you. I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they’re on Instagram & Twitter, as well,” she explained. “Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself on IG in a bikini? We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans? I’m pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I’m sorry, but sh—, if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you.” She then wondered if she should make an account of her own, which she of course followed through on.

Following Denise’s public support of Sami, Charlie ended up retracting his original opinion on his daughter’s account. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” he said in a new statement to Us Weekly on June 18 through his publicist, Jeff Ballard. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”