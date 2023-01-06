Donna D’Errico, 54, Rocks Tiny Bikini In New Video As She Claps Back At Body Shamers: Watch

Donna D’Errico is proving haters wrong. The 54-year-old Baywatch actress shared a sexy video on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 6 to show off her toned physique and show haters that she’s not too old to wear bikinis. The stunning actress modeled a white, sequin-covered bikini and a skimpy red two-piece in the video as “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé played over it. She made sure to twirl around to offer followers all angles of her fantastic figure.

“Someone please tell me again how I’m too old to be wearing bikinis. Next!” she confidently wrote in the caption. Her followers were quick to support her. “Haters gonna hate, do you and don’t look back,” one person wrote. Another added, “Donna, sorry, problem is: you are too hot for those bikinis! Girl, you are amazing!” Dozens of others shared similar sentiments in Donna’s comment section.

This is far from the first time Donna has hit back at haters who shame her for being confident in her body. In July 2022, she posted a sizzling photo of herself posing in a white bikini in response to the backlash she received for posting herself singing “God Bless The U.S.A.” while wearing a teeny bikini that was printed with the American flag on Independence Day. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate’,” she wrote in the caption. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

The next month, Donna defended herself after creating an OnlyFans account. “I obviously don’t take myself, or the fact that I’m on that site, too seriously. This post may upset some people. I don’t care,” she captioned a breathtaking photo of herself sitting on a toilet in a revealing bodysuit. “People think everyone on that site is doing raunchy stuff. And if anyone from decent society dared to start an account there, they could pretty much kiss their reputation and maybe even their job goodbye.”

The former Playboy model continued, “All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot! But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me.”

Donna also took a moment to push back against negativity in the comment section of a Dec. 2022 photo showing her wearing a sexy Santa-themed dress and over-the-knee boots. In reply to a troll who called her “thirsty”, she wrote, “Well, let’s analyze this. This is a photo of me completely covered from head to toe in a Santa costume. The only thing not covered is roughly 3 inches of my legs above my boots. I captioned it with a funny quote from a classic Chevy Chase Christmas movie and invited everyone to share a quote from the movie as well. And you want to come on here and call me thirsty?”

“Because…what? Because my Santa costume is fitted? Because it’s not big and oversized and bulky dragging on the floor, making me look shapeless?” she continued. “If I want to take a photo of myself standing here nude and post it with strategically placed Frosty the f—king Snowman emojis and quote Nightmare Before Christmas, hold on to your hate hat because I can, and I sure as shit will. Now, fly away, little Starling.” Put ’em in their place, Donna!