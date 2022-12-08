Stars Who ‘Sleigh’ While Dressed As Sexy Santas: Ciara, Katy Perry & More

Ciara , Katy Perry , Ariana Grande , and more have dressed up in Santa Claus-inspired outfits over the years.

Christmas 2022 has proved to be another season in which dressing like Santa Claus is popular.

There are other ways to channel Santa Claus than with a big belly and long white beard! Holiday parties and social media have given stars the perfect opportunities to dress as sexy versions of Santa over the years. From little red dresses to jumpsuits and more, these celebs have brought the heat with their sexy Santa looks.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry rocked a memorable Santa outfit while performing on stage during the Y100 Jingle Ball in Sunrise, FL in Dec. 2011. It included a sleeveless white fur-lined bodysuit and a matching flared out skirt with a thick black belt. She also added black heeled boots to the look and topped her style off with a classic Santa hat.

Vanessa Hudgens

In 2018, Vanessa Hudgens got in the holiday spirit with a St. Nick-inspired outfit. She wore a sexy white slip dress, along with a furry red coat and a Santa hat. She completed the look with dangling white earrings, as well. The actress was all smiles as she struck a pose amongst two of her pals as they took a festive photo ahead of Christmas that year.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie attended a low-key holiday party with some of her gal pals in 2019. They all dressed up in Santa outfits for the occasion. The model rocked a red ensemble with some white, furry trim. She completed the look with a sparkling, pointy red party hat. Her hair was in a ponytail so that the hat stood out on the top of her head.

Bella Thorne

One star who loves dressing up as Santa almost every year is Bella Thorne. She’s always changing up her sexy Santa look, and they’re all spot-on. In August 2017, she proved she was already ready for Christmas by posting a throwback from her previous holiday costume. Bella wore a tiny Santa dress, along with thigh-high, red and white striped stockings. Her look also included sparkling red heels, a Santa hat and bright red lipstick.

Miley Cyrus

In 2013, Miley Cyrus performed at a holiday show in a festive look, which featured a red bodysuit and white cufflinks. She wore a Chanel bow around her neck and a cross-body bag across her body. Her dancers were also dressed as reindeer and elves in the background, for a complete holiday-themed set! She also brought back her sexy Santa outfit for Christmas 2020, as she shared multiple photos of herself almost nude to celebrate the holiday!

Ariana Grande

In Ariana Grande’s music video for “Thank U, Next,” which was released in 2018, she recreated the holiday performance scene from Mean Girls. She channeled Regina George with blonde hair and a super sexy Santa look for the dance scene. Her Santa outfit included a red crop top and skirt, which was lined with fur white trim. Plus, there was a Santa hat and stunning holiday makeup.

Kylie Jenner & Friends

Kylie Jenner and her gorgeous pals all dressed like Santa in matching red and white one-pieces in 2019. She and her friends, including Sofia Richie, Victoria Helena, Stassi Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer, all posed on a couch while getting cozy together in a social media photo and they wore various holiday-themed socks. “Santa’s Babies,” Kylie captioned the epic photo along with a Santa and red heart emoji.

Ciara

@ciara I told you mine, now you tell me yours 🎅🏽 ♬ original sound – Ciara

In Dec. 2022, Ciara took to TikTok to share a sexy video of her dressed as Santa. Her outfit included a red sleeveless bodysuit that was lined with white fur and included a very low neckline. She topped it off with a matching cowboy-style hat over her long hair and gloves as she sang along to a version of her and Summer Walker‘s song, “Better Thangs.”

