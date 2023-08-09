Donna D’Errico Slays Plunging Black Bodysuit While Reading In Bed For National Book Lovers Day

Donna D’Errico loves nothing more than to read…in sexy lingerie. The Baywatch beauty, 55, took to Instagram on National Book Lovers Day to prove it with a sultry pic straight from an extremely comfortable-looking bed. In the photo, shared Aug. 9, the brunette beauty lounged on her side with an open book, showing off her legendary physique in the skin-baring black bodysuit. She positioned herself comfortably for a day of reading in bed on a couple of cozy, faux-fur throws. In the background, a photo of a friendly panda bear seemed to look over the serene reading session. Donna seemingly wore a natural makeup palette for the black and white pic, and she wore her silky brown locks long and straight.

“It’s National Book Lovers Day,” the gorgeous actress captioned the pic, along with an emoji of a stack of books. “I love reading books. I love all of YOU. Tell me what you’re reading ❤️.” Donna then tagged her #linkinbio to prompt followers to her OnlyFans account.

As always, many of her 2.3 million fans on the platform couldn’t resist a comment. “You have the best books!!” quipped one, while another wrote, “I’m happy you are a reader , readers are more fun to hang out with!” “ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!! I wasn’t a reader before, but I’m sure going to start,” admitted a third.

Donna is as well-rounded as they come, but she’ dealt with her fair share of skeptics. In a since-deleted IG post, she unapologetically shared “all” of herself “from every angle.” “People love to say I owe my body to plastic surgery,” she wrote, per Cinemablend. “If saying that and believing that makes them feel better about themselves, go for it. I know what it took to get my body to where I want it and for me, that is enough. And so, when I got offered to do this photoshoot, the photographer asked what my comfort zone was as far as showing some skin. I thought about it. I knew there would be some who would criticize me. In the end, I decided to just go for it. So, this is me. All of me. From every angle. No, I’m not perfect. But perfect is impossible and boring.”