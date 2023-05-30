‘Baywatch’ Alum Donna D’Errico, 55, Goes Makeup-Free During Rare Public Outing: Photos

Baywatch alum Donna D’Errico let her natural beauty shine on Tuesday, May 30 when she was out on a walk in Hollywood with her 30-year-old son, Rhyan. The actress, 55, went makeup-free during the outing and dressed casually in a white jumpsuit worn over a yellow camisole. She shaded her eyes from the sun with a white baseball cap and wore her brunette hair tied in a bun. Donna finished off her look with gray New Balance sneakers. Check out photos of the stunning star from her outing here.

Rhyan, meanwhile, donned an American Fighter tee, gray athletic shorts, and sneakers that appeared to match his mom’s. The duo was spotted getting in some exercise as they walked around the Hollywood Reservoir, which is situated in the Hollywood Hills. Rhyan is Donna’s eldest child. She also has a daughter named Frankie-Jean with her former husband, Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist Nikki Sixx.

Donna keeps her private life under wraps, so not much is known about her kids. However, one thing she is open about is her sexuality: She proudly creates content for OnlyFans, which she began doing in Aug. 2022. She did so after receiving backlash for posting scantily clad images of herself online.

“This post may upset some people. I don’t care,” she stated in her OnlyFans announcement post, which can be seen here. “People think everyone on that site is doing raunchy stuff. And if anyone from decent society dared to start an account there, they could pretty much kiss their reputation and maybe even their job goodbye. Aw that’s so sad look she’s on OF now poor girl. Must be hard up.”

“All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot! But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me,” Donna continued.

“‘That site’ is a social media platform pretty similar to the rest with a few big differences. No censorship, and no bullying/haters. I’m in,” the former actress confidently announced. “What you will see: Bikini and lingerie modeling pics, outtakes from magazine editorials, me doing funny things in bikinis because I have such an incredible sense of humor yet am also so humble, new and vintage bts photos & videos, and whatever else I decide I want to post.”

Donna often posts glammed-up shots of herself on social media, as seen above. Clearly, she’s confident with or without makeup, and with or without modest clothes!