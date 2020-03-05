11 Stars Slaying In Leather Jumpsuits: La La Anthony, J.Lo & More

Leather jumpsuits are one of the hottest trends that we have seen this season! Now, we’re taking a look back at some of the celebs who rocked the look with a confidence all their own!

One of the hottest looks stars are rocking on the stage and the pavement is the leather jumpsuit! As winter winds down and spring is slowly emerging from the cold temperatures, leather jumpsuits are the perfect way to dress for the inconsistent weather. A versatile look that could easily be worn for a night on the town or a special occasion, these celebs are proving that leather jumpsuits look good anytime and anywhere!

One celeb who has continued to show how absolutely effortless their style is happens to be Olivia Culpo! The former pageant queen, 27, showed off her forest green leather jumpsuit while attending an event for Sports Illustrated on May 10, 2019. Olivia looked so incredibly confident in the ensemble, which featured a plunging neckline and appliqués atop her straps for extra detail and definition. The brunette beauty made the jumpsuit the centerpiece of her look, pulling he hair up in a bun and accessorizing with simple hoop earrings, snakeskin heels, and a small purse.

But leather jumpsuits aren’t just meant for hitting the pavement. Superstar Jennifer Lopez showed off her impressively fit figure during her dazzling performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show where she wore a detailed leather jumpsuit that showed off J. Lo’s best assets! The “On The Floor” singer, 50, couldn’t have looked better in her leather jumpsuit that she wore to open her segment of the show, which featured beading throughout and cutouts around her torso and even on her backside! J. Lo’s stunning hair cascaded over her shoulders as she gave fans a performance — and look — they would never forget!

But leather jumpsuits are always great for a special occasion. On Dec. 19, La La Anthony strutted her stuff and posed up a storm while attending an event for Girls Inc. and The Police Athletic League at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx. The TV personality, 38, positively stunned in her monochromatic look. The black leather jumpsuit featured a plunging zipper neckline with pockets on the top section of the jumpsuit and a wrap belt around her waist. La La added some small accessories to her gorgeous hair and did her makeup to bring out her natural beauty. It was such a stunning look!

Of course there are so many more looks where these came from! To see more pictures of your favorite celebs rocking sexy leather jumpsuits, click through the gallery above!