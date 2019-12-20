La La Anthony couldn’t have looked better in a black leather jumpsuit while attending a festive charity event in New York City! Check out her incredible look!

La La Anothony, 38, stunned fans and photographers at her annual Winter Wonderland event on Dec. 19 at Gauchos Gym in the Bronx. The TV personality sported a gorgeous black leather jumpsuit for her event and was positively beaming the entire night. The ensemble featured a plunging zipper neckline and a belt that cinched her waist perfectly. She finished off the monochromatic look with black pumps, while fashioning subtle pieces of jewelry. The event was to benefit Girls Inc. and The Police Athletic League and the NYC event looked like it was a hit! La La greeted her guests and even took the microphone to play host throughout the evening.

Of course, this is nothing new for fans of the fashionable celeb. Just a few short weeks ago, La La showed off her flair for fashion again while attending Diddy‘s 50th birthday party. At the Dec. 15 celebration, La La opted for an effervescent emerald green gown from Russian label Maison D’ANGELANN that was covered in sequins! The gorgeous turtleneck number showed off La La’s perfectly toned body with a key hole cut-out at the chest and a super sexy thigh high slit.

With its embellished shoulder pads, La La was giving some serious ’80s vibes, as the dress hugged her curves in all the right places. She finished her look, which was pulled together by Hailey Baldwin‘s stylist Maeve Reilly, with the gold “So Kate” pump by Christian Louboutin and green jewelry by Swarovski.

La La is always ready to show off her impeccable style at any given event. But even in her downtime, she flaunts her incredibly toned body for her fans and social media followers! As the holidays approach, fans cannot wait to see what she sports for this festive time of year!