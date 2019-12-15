La La Anthony Stuns In Sexy High Slit Gown For Diddy’s 50th — See Pic

A vision in emerald! La La looked holiday ready in this long sparkly gown with a sexy key hole cutout and thigh-high slit!

La La Anthony slayed in her dress for Diddy‘s 50th birthday party! The 38-year-old opted for a glamorous emerald green gown from Russian label Maison D’ANGELANN that was covered in sequins! The gorgeous turtlenecked number showed off La La’s perfectly toned body with a key hole cut-out at the chest and a super sexy thigh high slit. With its embellished shoulder pads, La La was giving us some serious ’80s fashion vibes (in a good way) as the dress hugged her curves in all the right places. She finished her look, which was pulled together by Hailey Baldwin‘s stylist Maeve Reilly, with the gold “So Kate” pump by Christian Louboutin and green jewelry by Swarovski.

Her hair and makeup was on point for the swanky affair, as she pulled her dark hair into a half pony — similar to a style we’ve seen BFF Kim Kardashian rocking lately — with loose pieces framing her face. Kourtney Kardashian‘s makeup artist Wendi Miyake continued the drama with a smoky metallic eye, luscious lashes and glossy nude lip, while La La rocked her long, baby blue manicure for the festivities. The mom-of-one posted two snaps to her Instagram from the night, captioning one “LMAO” as she flashed a smile while posing away from the camera, and the second “Diddy 50” with two champagne bottle emojis!

The former TRL VJ seemingly had a blast at the bash, showing off her look via IG stories and snapping photos with party guests Kevin Hart and rapper Fabolous! In photos posted by other guests, La La swapped out her sky high Louboutin pumps for a much cozier pair of black watch plaid slippers. “Danced til @lala heels had to come off,” party go-er Chaka Zulu hilariously posted.

Diddy’s birthday party was absolutely star-studded, with guests like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Offset, and more! As we previously reported, Diddy’s big 5-0 actually fell on Nov. 4, but he pushed back the celebration to coincide with the late Kim Porter‘s, who would have turned 49 on Dec. 15. The rapper paid tribute to his ex and mother of four of his children via a sweet Instagram video later that day.