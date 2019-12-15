Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Dazzle In Their Sexy Sparkly Outfits At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Bash

Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian looked BEYOND STUNNING at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash in outfits that were nothing short of spectacular to look at.

Talk about making an entrance! Kylie Jenner, 22, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, looked to be two of the most stylish celebs at Diddy‘s star-studded 50th birthday party on December 14. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians ladies sparkled in the most amazing of ways in their gorgeous dresses that fit their bodies to perfection. Khloe shimmered in a grey body suit that left a lot of room for cleavage in the middle while Kylie covered up in a leathery black ensemble that had extra embellishments on the shoulders. Both sisters sported short, bob type styles and no jewelry for the event that was also attended by family members Kim Kardashian, 39, and her husband Kanye West, 42.

What an evening! Footage from the event posted on Kylie’s fan page showed her and Khloe mingling with not only Diddy but music producer extraordinaire Pharrell Williams, 46. Kim, who looked simply breathtaking in a strapless gown with a long train at the bottom and her hair cascading down one side of her shoulder, shared a bunch of clips from the party that included a rocking performance by R&B legend Mary J. Blige, 48.

Kylie and Khloe kept the sex appeal going after they left the celebration. The beauty mogul shared a couple of Instagram Stories of them posing for the camera in the back of their decked out automobile while The Weeknd’s number one hit “Heartless” played in the background. “Seriously gorgeous,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the footage.

Kylie has had quite the memorable weekend as she attended Diddy’s birthday party for his 13-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James on December 13. EXCLUSIVE footage from the event showed her squirming the second her ex Tyga‘s song “Ayy Macarena” came on!

The mother-of-one also showed up to a gathering hosted by pop singer Justin Bieber, 25, that same evening, where she recreated her iconic “Rise & Shine” viral moment much to his and Jaden Smith‘s amusement.