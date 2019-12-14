Kylie Jenner Squirms When Hearing Ex Tyga’s Song At Diddy’s Twin Daughters’ Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner didn’t look too thrilled when her ex Tyga’s song came on during Diddy’s birthday bash for his twin daughters in this EXCLUSIVE video you must check out!

Eek! Kylie Jenner, 22, was one of the biggest stars at the 13th birthday party for Diddy‘s twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James on December 13. EXCLUSIVE footage from the fiesta showed the cosmetics queen chatting it up with rapper French Montana, 35, amid a bunch of D’Lila & Jessie’s friends dancing the night away and wishing them a HBD. Things got super weird moments later when the DJ for the celebration began to play Tyga’s song “Ayy Macarena” and Kylie just, well, reacted in a very awkward way by semi-dancing to it after taking a selfie with a party guest. She was then seen whispering into that person’s ear for a second. Maybe she said, “OMG why are they playing this?”

Fans to the rescue! Partygoers saved Kylie from having to stand there solo while Tyga’s hit played in the background by going in for the selfie kill with her as the track progressed. The mother-of-one didn’t seem to mind being bombarded by them as she struck a bunch of fierce poses in a gorgeous white ensemble with her adoring crowd surrounding her.

It was a busy evening for Kylie as she also attended an event in support of her pal Justin Bieber, 25. She entered the bash with mother Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 39, while the pop singer belted out his number one track “Love Yourself”. The Kylie Cosmetics founder then warmly embraced her friend Jaden Smith, 21, who appeared to be having a blast with all parties involved.

Kylie and Tyga’s relationship seems ancient now however they did spend a considerable time together as a couple. The former duo began dating in 2014 before splitting for good in early 2017. He was recently spotted out with model Ana Boaretto who looks exactly like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

She then moved on with another rapper, Travis Scott, 28, which eventually led to them having a child together (daughter Stormi, 1). They split up in September 2019 although things appear to be amicable between them as they were seen chilling at a casino in Palm Springs during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.