Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 22 Months, Giggles & Says She’s ‘Happy’ Trying On Mommy’s Lipstick

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is the most joyful little girl. The toddler declared she was so incredibly ‘happy’ as she made a mess of trying to apply her mom’s lip gloss to her face in a sweet video.

Kylie Jenner‘s 22-month-old daughter Stormi Webster was oh so proud of herself and having a blast trying on her mom’s makeup collection on Dec. 12. The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul shared the cutest video of Stormi trying to apply lip gloss to her own lips, with adorable yet messy results. She’s seen sitting atop a makeup counter wearing a navy blue sweat suit with her hair loose. She takes one look at herself in the mirror with the gloss all over her face as Stormi sweetly says she’s “Happy.”

She repeats it in the cutest of sing-song voices, showing off that she has her full set of baby teeth thanks to Stormi’s giant smile. She really loves her makeup job! As she’s still holding on to the applicator stick, Kylie laughs and tells her, “You’re happy? You got it in your teeth baby!”

Stormi then checks herself out in the mirror behind her once again to see how her makeup job is coming along, widening her mouth like a pro to see if it’s applied correctly. Then the cutie turns and smiles directly into the camera, so incredibly HAPPY with her lipstick job. She makes another cute face, looking into the mirror and turning her lips inward to see if she’s missed any spots. It’s clear Stormi has watched her mommy put on lipstick plenty of times, she just needs to get the hang of it. But at nearly two years old, she’s coming along nicely.

Kylie’s friends and fans were absolutely loving the video of the joyful little makeup icon to be. “I miss that little laugh 😖😫,” Sofia Richie commented. Karrueche left the sweet emojis, “😍😍.” Another fan noticed “Her hairrrrrr😍😍😍😍,” as Kylie usually styles Stormi’s hair in ponytails or other looks and seldom shows pics of it free and wavy. Ahh, if the happiness of a little girl trying on mommy’s makeup like Stormi is could be bottled and shared, it would be a better world for us all.