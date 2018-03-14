Stormi Webster Has The Most Beautiful Lips In Adorable New Photo: Future Kylie Cosmetics Model?

Kylie Jenner showed off a new photo of baby Stormi Webster sleeping on Mar. 14 and her lips are so gorgeous we can’t help but wonder if she’ll be modeling her mom’s lipstick in the future. See the sweet pic here!

Stormi Webster‘s one beautiful baby! Kylie Jenner, 20, took to Snapchat on Mar. 14 to share a new photo of a sleeping Stormi looking absolutely adorable and we couldn’t help but notice her beautiful little lips! The one month old was wearing a cozy wool onesie in the pic while snoozing on her back with her arms stretched out and already looks comfortable in front of camera. With Kylie’s successful beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, in full force we have to wonder if little Stormi will someday be modeling her mom’s favorite products. She certainly has the features for it! With her big eyes and incredible skin tone, this little lady is sure to look amazing in makeup when she’s older!

This recent pic is just one of many Kylie’s been sharing over the past month. Ever since she announced the birth of her baby girl, she’s acted like a proud mama and just can’t resist showing her precious cargo to the world. From sweet gems with family members to her cute little outfits, we’re loving everything Kylie’s been sharing with her followers.

In addition to being a sight for sore eyes, it seems like Stormi is also helping to bring her family closer. In the new issue of Vogue Magazine, Stormi’s aunt, Kendall Jenner, 22, revealed that the birth of Stormi has strengthened her bond with sister Kylie. “It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall said. Aw! We’re so glad to know that Stormi is already making a positive difference in her family and beyond. We can’t wait to see what she becomes when she grows up!

Stormi has already inspired Kylie to create some new products for her cosmetics line and it’s a hit! “The Weather Collection” by Kylie Cosmetics was released on Feb. 28.