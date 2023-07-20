Donna D’Errico, 55, Celebrates 1st OnlyFans Anniversary In Sexy Pink Lace Thong

Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico, 55, is celebrating nearly a year on OnlyFans! “Wow, it’s almost been a year since I became a member of ‘site’ and I have to admit, I’m loving every minute! No haters, no trolls, no drama – just pure freedom to be myself. No ragrets, baby!” she wrote alongside a sexy Instagram photo of herself leaning against a door frame clad in baby pink lingerie. The actress joined the site during the summer of 2022 after receiving backlash from internet trolls for sharing racy pics of herself.

Donna’s OnlyFans announcement post came in Aug. 2022 and showed her posing in a blue bodysuit that featured cutouts on the side. She sat on a toilet and held toilet paper against her neck seductively. In the caption, Donna firmly stated that she was done feeling ashamed for showing off her body and called out the double standards placed on women. “People think everyone on that site is doing raunchy stuff. And if anyone from decent society dared to start an account there, they could pretty much kiss their reputation and maybe even their job goodbye,” she penned in the lengthy caption. “Aw that’s so sad look she’s on OF now poor girl.”

“All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot! But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up,” Donna vented. “People kill me.”

“‘That site’ is a social media platform pretty similar to the rest with a few big differences,” Donna added. “No censorship, and no bullying/haters. I’m in.”

The mother of two‘s decision to join OnlyFans came after she stuck up for herself for flaunting her body in a red, white, and blue bikini on Independence Day. In response, she shared a photo of herself posing on a coffee table in a white string swimsuit. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want,” she fired back.

View Related Gallery Celebs In Thong Bikinis: Photos Of Farrah Abraham & More EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham sports a skimpy metallic bikini as she showcases her new larger butt implants at the beach!. 10 Apr 2019 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA397890_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham sports a skimpy metallic bikini as she showcases her new larger butt implants at the beach!. 10 Apr 2019 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA397890_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Subscriptions to Donna’s OnlyFans account are free and she takes pride in the fact that she runs her account all by herself.