Donna D’Errico, 54, Rocks Satin Pink Lingerie To Celebrate National Barbie Day & Her Birthday Month

If there’s one thing for sure about Donna D’Errico, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 54-year-old rocked a satin pink lingerie set that revealed major cleavage and put her toned abs on display.

Donna posted the sexy photo with the caption, “It’s National Barbie Day. It’s also still National Donna D’Errico Birthday Month. Here’s me honoring both today sitting in Barbie pink letting you know I’ll be posting some cake on my birthday #linkinbio.” The actress will turn 55 on March 30, but she celebrated early with this fabulous photo.

Donna wore a spaghetti strap pink satin bra that had an incredibly plunging neckline that put her cleavage front and center. The top tied in a bow in the center of her chest while her toned abs and tiny waist were out. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that tied on the sides and opted out of any makeup.

The actress showed off her naturally gorgeous face without any makeup on and she had her dark brown hair in loose waves while parted to the side.

When it comes to Donna’s social media, she is always rocking a sexy look whether it’s a bikini or lingerie, and just the other day, she posted a photo completely topless. Donna posted the photo with the caption, “It’s my birthday month so here’s me in half my birthday suit.”

In the picture, Donna posed in the kitchen while drinking coffee and opted out of wearing a shirt, covering her bare chest with the side of her arm. The photo was taken from behind so her bare back and some sideboob were shown and the only thing she wore was a pair of low-rise, light gray sweatpants.