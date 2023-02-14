‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 54, Rocks Red Lace Lingerie For Valentine’s Day

Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico is looking red hot for Valentine’s Day! The 53-year-old actress and OnlyFans model shared a sizzling snap of herself rocking red, lacy lingerie on Instagram on Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. She flashed a proud, youthful smile at the camera as she held her barely-there outfit to her chest, as it was not secured.

Donna took to the caption of her sexy photo to talk about her love of chocolate and then to promote her OnlyFans page. “I like this red one-piece better than the other one … Happy Valentine’s Day y’all! she began, hinting about the red one-piece she wore on the hit ’90s show. “Calories from chocolate don’t count today so eat up!! What’s your favorite kind in a box of assorted chocolates? Do you bite off the corner first to make sure it’s not a gross one before you decide to eat it? I’ll go first. My favorites are the nut covered chocolates, and hell yes I bite each one first! I don’t want to commit to a gross jelly or fruity chewy something. And yes I do put the bitten one right back in the damn box. Your turn!” She concluded her caption with a call to action hashtag: “#linkinbio”.

Less than a week before, Donna showed off her toned physique in red and white striped bikini bottoms. She called the patriotic swimsuit her “trigger bikini” because it reminded her of a time when people told her she shouldn’t do something, which prompted her to prove them wrong. “The bikini that started it all. I now call it my trigger bikini,” she wrote. “They said I couldn’t, they said I shouldn’t. I said hold my beer. Have a fun Thursday y’all! Link in bio”. It’s unclear if she’s talking about her early modeling and acting days in the 1990s, or after she received backlash for sharing a sexy video in a similar bikini to celebrate Independence Day in July 2022.

About two weeks after she got reprimanded for sharing the provocative video of herself wearing a red, white, and blue bikini on the Fourth of July, Donna took to Instagram to share yet another stunning pic of herself in a bikini. Alongside the photo, which showed her in a string two-piece while posing on a coffee table, she stood up for herself against her haters. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate’. Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table,” she stated.

A month later, she created an OnlyFans account. “All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot! But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me,” she argued in her first post promoting her new business venture.

Although she has found herself defending herself against trolls time and time again, she hasn’t let the negativity dull her sparkle. Donna is going to do what Donna wants to do!