Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Share Passionate Kiss At Valentine’s Dinner In LA: Photos

It’s Mom and Dad’s romantic evening out! Tori Spelling, 49, and her husband of 17 years, Dean McDermott, 55, were spotted kissing in their car after enjoying a romantic pre-Valentine’s dinner in Los Angeles Monday night, Feb. 13 in photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here. Before they left, they were seen getting cozy at the dinner table on a private outdoor patio. The dinner took place at Noi Due Trattoria in the Agoura Hills neighborhood of LA.

Although they have experienced a rough patch over the last few years and were even rumored to be getting divorced, Tori and Dean looked as in love as ever as they dined at the Italian restaurant and sipped on what appeared to be wine. They had smiles on their faces throughout their dinner date and laughed together on numerous occasions, as seen in the photos. At one point, they got up from their table and Dean embraced Tori from behind. She looked completely smitten as her husband wrapped his hands around her tiny waist.

The seemingly happy couple dressed up for their Valentine’s Day date, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum looking red hot in a metallic red mini dress. The long-sleeved dress featured off-center ruching and showed off her long legs. She elongated her legs further with a pair of black platform heels and curled her signature blonde hair. Dean, for this part, wore jeans with a white button-down shirt tucked in. He wore a patterned brown tied and a brown leather jacket to complete his look.

The romantic evening came as Tori and the Chopped Canada host continue to work on their marriage. “Dean has been working on himself so much in hopes to save his marriage and his efforts are not going unnoticed,” a source close to the actor and host told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022. “Tori is the love of his life, and he knows where he was falling short in their marriage.”

“Over the past couple of years, Dean has really stepped up his game when it comes to working and providing for his family,” they added. “His movie with Sarah Hyland, My Fake Boyfriend, was released last month, which he is super proud of. He is also working on another film called Nyctophobia’ right now, and after this, he’s already signed on for another movie, starring Eric Roberts called A Perfect Chaos. Not only has Dean’s new work brought home money for his family, but the time apart while filming in Canada was very, very good for both him and Tori. It gave Dean time to reflect on what he needed to do to save his family.”

The couple has a bustling family of five children: Liam,15, Stella,14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and 5-year-old Beau. HollywoodLife previously reported that their kids were the entire reason they wanted to save their relationship. “Tori and Dean are working things out for the sake of their kids,” a person close to the couple told HL in Jan. 2022. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences.”