Donna D’Errico, 55, Recreates ‘Baywatch’ In Red Swimsuit 27 Years Later: Photo

Donna D'Errico's sizzling snap comes shortly after she clapped back at fans for hating on her because she had work done on her body.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 23, 2023 3:18PM EDT
Donna D'Errico on 'Baywatch'
View gallery
Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Jessie J and basketball player Chanan Colman enjoy the hot weather in Rio and go for a dip in the ocean ahead of her live performance tomorrow during Rock in Rio 2022. Pictured: Jessie J BACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: DESI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns as She Plays Volleyball in Sexy Bikini. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Everett

Donna D’Errico is looking red-hot in her latest Instagram pic, which had her rocking her iconic Baywatch swimsuit. The actress, 55,  posed in the red one-piece against a bright yellow jeep on the beach in the sizzling snapshot she shared on Friday, June 23. She also had a red lifeguard rescue tube in her hand, making the photo look like it was taken right out of the hit 1990s series. Donna’s tanned skin looked radiant in the warm sun, and her bleach-blonde hair gave her the look of a beach regular.

“Recreating Baywatch in Miami,” Donna captioned the picture, which was an advertisement for her latest round of OnlyFans photos. Donna joined OnlyFans in Aug. 2022 after receiving backlash for posting scantily clad photos. “I obviously don’t take myself, or the fact that I’m on that site, too seriously. This post may upset some people. I don’t care,” she proudly wrote alongside her announcement post, which showed her sitting on a toilet in a cutout one-piece swimsuit.

Just a few months ago, the Frank and Penelope star brought the red one-piece back to celebrate her 55th birthday. In the Instagram photo she shared, Donna rocked a white tank top that she pulled up to expose a great deal of underboob. She donned her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit on the bottom with one strap hanging down as she seductively pulled on the other. The actress exuded confidence as she stood in knee-deep water in front of a picturesque white-sand beach.

She used the sultry snap to celebrate her birthday and plug her OnlyFans page. “Posting some cake on my birthday because I said I would, because I feel like it, and because why not,” she wrote. “Have fun today everyone. I certainly will! I love you all!”

Donna’s latest Baywatch-themed snap came shortly after she clapped back at haters who said she only has a nice body due to the work of plastic surgeons. Alongside a photo of her plump behind in a thong bodysuit, Donna admitted to getting some work done after she let herself go following the loss of her mother. “When cancer wrapped it’s claws around my mother and ripped her from my life, I let myself completely go. Stopped working out. Ate. A lot. Laid in grief for months,” she candidly recalled. “Shot a film that called for me to be heavier and so I ate more.”

Donna D'Errico on 'Baywatch'
Donna D’Errico starred in ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Baywatch Nights’ from 1996 to 1998 (Photo: Everett)

“When I finally came out of the haze of grief I didn’t recognize the person staring back at me in the mirror. I decided my mom wouldn’t like what I’d become so I pulled myself up out of the muck and got my ass to the gym and cleaned up my diet. I lost over 40 pounds in 6 months,” the Baywatch OG explained. “The weight loss left some loose skin I didn’t like so I went in and got that buttoned up and have no shame in admitting that. It made me feel better and more confident.”

Donna continued, “People love to say I owe my body to plastic surgery. If saying that and believing that makes them feel better about themselves, go for it. I know what it took to get my body to where I want it and for me that is enough. “

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad