Donna D’Errico, 55, Recreates ‘Baywatch’ In Red Swimsuit 27 Years Later: Photo

Donna D’Errico is looking red-hot in her latest Instagram pic, which had her rocking her iconic Baywatch swimsuit. The actress, 55, posed in the red one-piece against a bright yellow jeep on the beach in the sizzling snapshot she shared on Friday, June 23. She also had a red lifeguard rescue tube in her hand, making the photo look like it was taken right out of the hit 1990s series. Donna’s tanned skin looked radiant in the warm sun, and her bleach-blonde hair gave her the look of a beach regular.

“Recreating Baywatch in Miami,” Donna captioned the picture, which was an advertisement for her latest round of OnlyFans photos. Donna joined OnlyFans in Aug. 2022 after receiving backlash for posting scantily clad photos. “I obviously don’t take myself, or the fact that I’m on that site, too seriously. This post may upset some people. I don’t care,” she proudly wrote alongside her announcement post, which showed her sitting on a toilet in a cutout one-piece swimsuit.

Just a few months ago, the Frank and Penelope star brought the red one-piece back to celebrate her 55th birthday. In the Instagram photo she shared, Donna rocked a white tank top that she pulled up to expose a great deal of underboob. She donned her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit on the bottom with one strap hanging down as she seductively pulled on the other. The actress exuded confidence as she stood in knee-deep water in front of a picturesque white-sand beach.

She used the sultry snap to celebrate her birthday and plug her OnlyFans page. “Posting some cake on my birthday because I said I would, because I feel like it, and because why not,” she wrote. “Have fun today everyone. I certainly will! I love you all!”

Donna’s latest Baywatch-themed snap came shortly after she clapped back at haters who said she only has a nice body due to the work of plastic surgeons. Alongside a photo of her plump behind in a thong bodysuit, Donna admitted to getting some work done after she let herself go following the loss of her mother. “When cancer wrapped it’s claws around my mother and ripped her from my life, I let myself completely go. Stopped working out. Ate. A lot. Laid in grief for months,” she candidly recalled. “Shot a film that called for me to be heavier and so I ate more.”

“When I finally came out of the haze of grief I didn’t recognize the person staring back at me in the mirror. I decided my mom wouldn’t like what I’d become so I pulled myself up out of the muck and got my ass to the gym and cleaned up my diet. I lost over 40 pounds in 6 months,” the Baywatch OG explained. “The weight loss left some loose skin I didn’t like so I went in and got that buttoned up and have no shame in admitting that. It made me feel better and more confident.”

Donna continued, “People love to say I owe my body to plastic surgery. If saying that and believing that makes them feel better about themselves, go for it. I know what it took to get my body to where I want it and for me that is enough. “