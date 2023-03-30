Donna D’Errico Rocks Red ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit To Celebrate Her 55th Birthday In Sexy Photo

Proving that Baywatch beauties truly do transcend time, Donna D’Errico took to Instagram on Thursday with a scorching pic for her 55th birthday! In the March 30 photo post, the actress rocked a white tank top, which she pulled up to expose some serious underboob, as she pulled on the strap of her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit. She stood in the water in a sultry pose, with a beach house and dreamy palm trees in the background. She wore her platinum blonde hair down in curls and accessorized with nothing but a perfect French manicure.

“Posting some cake on my birthday because I said I would, because I feel like it, and because why not,” she captioned the sizzling snap. “Have fun today everyone. I certainly will! I love you all!” Donna completed the post with a row of heart emojis and directed fans to her Linktree, which in turn takes them to her OnlyFans page.

Many of her 1.7 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to gush over her unreal appearance — and of course, to wish her a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday you Gorgeous Goddess YOU!!!” wrote a fan, while another commented, “I hope your birthday is perfect in every way.” “Wow! So unbelievably Beautiful!” remarked a third.

It’s worth noting that the stunning actress has zero tolerance for body and age shaming haters. She’s frequently rocked tiny string bikinis and lingerie and clapped back at trolls repeatedly. “Someone please tell me again how I’m too old to be wearing bikinis,” she wrote alongside a video clip of her wearing two separate string bikinis on January 6. And last year in July, she again hit back with some choice words.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,'” she captioned a pic in a white bikini, in part. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want.”