‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico Slams Critic Who Called Her Sexy Bikini Videos ‘Raunchy’

Donna D’Errico once again slammed a troll for a hateful comment — this time, it was for calling a recent bikini video “raunchy” in the comments section of a sexy string bikini video. “Um… it’s literally one single video of me standing in a bikini. Nice clickbait but I don’t appreciate it since I’m not raunchy and don’t post or do raunchy stuff,” she wrote. The recent tiff started over an eye-catching video she posted on Sunday, March 19. In it, she rocked a tiny red string bikini. When a follower criticized her “saucy bikini photos” and accused her of running a “raunchy” TikTok account, she was quick to clap back in the comments section with her own thoughts.

The 54-year-old Baywatch beauty has a healthy sense of humor on the matter of critics, as she hilariously captioned the video, “Here’s me modeling my new line of bathing suits for women over 50. Follow me for more AARP tips. Link in bio.”

Fans of the bombshell actress definitely had her back in the comments thread, as well. “Donna, you still look fantastic….Would you ever go back if they did a Baywatch reunion?” asked a fan. And while she answered “no,” she also acknowledged the compliment. “Btw thank you for the sweet compliment,” she wrote alongside a row of red heart emojis. “No numbers needed. Hot is hot,” remarked another follower, while a third wrote, “Wow! You are an inspirational woman, Donna, what a body!!!”

The stunning actress’s clapback is nowhere near her first. Back in July of 2022, haters criticized her for a red, white, and blue bikini video for the 4th of July. She responded by donning a white string bikini and posting a pointed message. “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate’,” she captioned the scorching July 18 post. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”