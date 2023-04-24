Donna D’Errico, 55, Rocks String Bikini While Dancing In Her Hotel Room: Video

Donna D’Errico isn’t a fan of her dancing skills, but her nearly two million Instagram followers liked what they saw when she shared a video of herself shaking her hips over the weekend. The Baywatch alum, 55, threw on a leopard print bikini, stood in front of her hotel mirror and recorded herself dancing on April 23. Then, she shared the video on Instagram, and everyone’s loving it.

“Here’s me dancing alone in my hotel room so no one can see how awkward I am at it, then posting it online. Follow me for more hypocrisy tips,” she wrote in the caption for the cute video.

Immediately after the video went up, Donna’s fans took the comments section to gush over her. “When you look good it doesn’t matter how you dance,” one commenter wrote, while another added a note about the song playing: “Love this song! And you do NOT seem awkward!!! You are a good dancer & on the beat!!!”

As you can see in the clip above, Donna played The Outfield‘s “Your Love” for her hot new dance video, and it did just the trick to get her moving. “100 percent would post the same thing if I looked like you,” another commenter wrote. And one person said, “You are adorable,” which is oh so true.

Obviously, this isn’t Donna’s first time at the rodeo. She’s famous for posting hot bikini photos and videos, and her looks are often applauded. Just recently, she was sunbathing in Georgia. She was modeling a gold bikini and made sure to share the look on Instagram. And if you’re wondering how she looks so good, Donna previously revealed she maintains her preternaturally youthful appearance with “little tweaks…” She once told Extra, “There’s Botox, there’s some filler, there’s nips, there’s little tucks.”