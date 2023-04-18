Donna D’Errico Shimmers In Gold String Bikini While Sunbathing In Georgia: Photo

Donna D’Errico is string bikini royalty, and the stunning Baywatch bombshell, 55, knows it! She took to her verified Instagram on Tuesday, April 18, to share a jaw-dropping golden goddess look with her 1.7 million followers. In the photo, the brunette beauty relaxed on a plush white towel on the grass, soaking in the pre-summer rays in Georgia. She wore nothing but a tiny shimmering gold string bikini as she arched her back and posed flawlessly. “High of 81° here in Ga today,” she captioned the pic, alongside a blazing sun emoji. “Here’s me laying out in my yard for privacy then posting it online.”

Her fans flooded to the comments thread to gush over the scorching photo. “You wear that gold well!” wrote a follower, while another quipped, “Well… thanks for posting … you raised the temp where I’m at… and it’s already pretty hot.” “Absolute goddess!! You made my day! Have a great day Donna!! So gorgeous,” raved a third. “Golden FIRE!!!” remarked a fourth.

Donna has been candid about how she maintains her preternaturally youthful appearance, even decades after the original Baywatch wrapped its final episode. “It’s not completely natural,” she once told Extra. “There’s little tweaks… there’s Botox, there’s some filler, there’s nips, there’s little tucks.”

And despite her penchant for swimwear, she admitted in 2022 that she can’t swim. Her role on Baywatch practically demanded the skill, and somehow, she was still able to land the role — and keep it. “To this day, I still can’t swim,” she said per Fox News. “I’m terrified of water. I can’t even tread water. There’s one scene, and I think it’s the only one, where my character was in the water to do a rescue. And I’m pretty sure I nearly drowned trying to do it. I’m supposed to rescue a boy and you can see my lips saying the f-word trying to swim in this pool. It’s one thing when you have your fins, but it’s another when you don’t have them. You can’t really swim and you’re terrified. I’m pretty sure they never made me do another rescue again. But if you look up that one episode, I’m pretty sure you can see my mouth say the f-word!”