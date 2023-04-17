‘Baywatch’ Babe Donna D’Errico Rocks Tiny Bikini While Sucking On A Popsicle In Sexy Photo

Baywatch alum Donna D’Errico has a knack for sizzling bikini pics, and she’s not quitting anytime soon. The stunning actress, 55, took to Instagram to escalate her collection of sexy pics with a tiny bikini…and an icy popsicle. In a jaw dropping photo posted Sunday, April 16, the platinum blonde bombshell posed in a barely-there blue and pink bikini with criss-cross straps as she leaned back for a sensuous drag on a blue popsicle. “Partly sunny with a chance of popsicles,” she teased in the caption, directing fans to an out link leading to her Only Fans page.

Many of her 1.7 million followers rushed to the comments thread to gush over the flawless pic. “Beautiful Donna. Always have been and always will be,” remarked a fan, while another quipped, “Bringing the summer heat in spring,” alongside a row of flame emojis. “Looking lovely as ever Miss D’Errico! Love those popsicles! Enjoy your weekend!!” raved a third.

The pic follows another monumentally sexy snap shared for her 55th birthday, in which she donned the famous red Baywatch swimsuit — sort of. In the half-on, half off pic, she reminded fans why she’s truly a TV and beauty icon. “Posting some cake on my birthday because I said I would, because I feel like it, and because why not,” she captioned the March 30 post. “Have fun today everyone. I certainly will! I love you all!”

In a 2021 interview, Donna revealed at least some of the secret to her timeless beauty and physique — a vegan diet. “There were happy benefits, like clearer skin, better digestion, better sleep – but that’s not why I do it,” she told Fox News in 2021. “I do it for the animals.”

She also keeps a stock of healthy snacks on hand. “I like to stock up on vegetables, fruits, nuts, and avocados,” she told the outlet at the time. “I like to have things like Impossible Meat to make proper meals. But I like to have a handful of things here and there throughout the day, as opposed to three large meals. I started doing that years ago and it just suits me better. But again, that just works for me. It doesn’t make it better than anything else.”