Donna D’Errico Sizzles In Tiny Princess Leia Bikini For Sexy ‘Star Wars’ Day Celebration: Photo

It’s May the 4th, and Donna D’Errico celebrated Star Wars Day with — what else? A tiny string bikini! In a jaw dropping photo posted Thursday to Instagram, the Baywatch icon, 55, donned a brown and gold Princess Leia bikini while looking completely gorgeous. She styled her brunette locks loosely curled, and her pink lipstick showed a hint of gold glimmer to perfect the look. She accessorized with gold bracelets, one placed high on her arm for the full “Leia” effect. “Happy Star Wars Day!! What’s your favorite @starwars film? Who is your favorite character?” she captioned the sultry snap. Donna added the hashtags #princessleia and #maythe4thbewithyou and directed followers to her link in bio for the full OnlyFans content.

Her followers rushed to the comments thread to rave over her mastery of sexy bikinis. “Yes!!!! Thank you Donna!!!! there should be a May 4th in every month!!!” remarked one, while another quipped, “Princess Donna is my favorite.” “You get more beautiful every year,” wrote a third.

Donna’s OnlyFans endeavor began in 2022, when she announced she was joining the platform with an unapologetic Instagram post filled with sexy pics. “I’m doin it,” she wrote in part. “My take on a vintage pin-up poster. I obviously don’t take myself, or the fact that I’m on that site, too seriously. This post may upset some people. I don’t care.”

She also took the opportunity to clarify what content she would include on her account. “What you will see: Bikini and lingerie modeling pics, outtakes from magazine editorials, me doing funny things in bikinis because I have such an incredible sense of humor yet am also so humble, new and vintage bts photos & videos, and whatever else I decide I want to post,” she wrote. “What you will not see: My hoo-ha. What I don’t want to see: Your manhood.”

She has followed that initial announcement with a steady stream of stunning photos and videos — some of which elicited hateful remarks from trolls. She’s shut them all down handily. “Someone please tell me again how I’m too old to be wearing bikinis. Next!” she captioned a jaw dropping video in a string bikini in January.