Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless For Hike With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, On 25th Birthday: Photos

Shawn Mendes showed off his muscular chest as he went for a hike with his pal Dr. Jocelyne Miranda on Wednesday, August 9. The “Stitches” singer and doctor were all smiles as they enjoyed some of the beautiful Los Angeles weather in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The outing came just a day after Shawn celebrated his 25th birthday on August 8.

While they enjoyed they headed to their hiking spot, both Shawn and Jocelyne, 51, were in fitting workout clothes. While Shawn showed off his chiseled abs shirtless, he also rocked a pair of black shorts and had a chain necklace on. He also carried a bag with him and appeared to also be holding a white t-shirt. Meanwhile, Jocelyne sported a pink oversized t-shirt, which covered her black short shorts. She had her hair in a ponytail and wore a pair of aviator sunglasses.

View Related Gallery Hottest Shirtless Celebrities: Photos Of Ryan Phillippe, Adam Levine & More Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine, his personal live-in trainer Austin Pohlen, and his bodyguard walk to the gym in Miami. The Maroon 5 singer went shirtless to beat the Florida heat wearing a pair of neon shorts and showing off a bit of his Calvins! Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SBCH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Jeremy Allen White shows off his muscles as he goes for a workout in Studio City Hills. Pictured: Jeremy Allen White BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Shawn and Jocelyne have been very close for some time now. The chiropractor first joined him on tour in 2018, and it’s clear that they formed a close bond, as they’ve remained close since the tour ended. Jocelyne has been spotted heading to the “When You’re Gone” popstar’s home for an appointment where they greeted each other with a hug in May.

Besides going to make house calls to help him with her medical expertise, Jocelyne and Shawn have clearly formed a strong friendship, and one of their favored pastimes is hiking, as they’ve been spotted enjoying beautiful weather together on a number of different occasions. Besides hiking, they’ve enjoyed each other’s company for breakfast before, and the doctor joined Shawn at a Grammys after-party back in February.

The hiking adventure comes months after Shawn and his ex Camila Cabello’s short-lived reunion came to an end. The former couple, who had broken up back in 2021, appeared to reunite when they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April, but it was reported that they’d split up again in June.