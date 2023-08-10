Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless For Hike With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, On 25th Birthday: Photos

The 'Senorita' singer once again joined the chiropractor for a walk as he enjoyed some beautiful weather while ringing in his latest birthday.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 10, 2023 9:28AM EDT
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes showed off his muscular chest as he went for a hike with his pal Dr. Jocelyne Miranda on Wednesday, August 9. The “Stitches” singer and doctor were all smiles as they enjoyed some of the beautiful Los Angeles weather in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The outing came just a day after Shawn celebrated his 25th birthday on August 8.

Shawn and Jocelyne were spotted enjoying a walk after his 25th birthday. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

While they enjoyed they headed to their hiking spot, both Shawn and Jocelyne, 51, were in fitting workout clothes. While Shawn showed off his chiseled abs shirtless, he also rocked a pair of black shorts and had a chain necklace on. He also carried a bag with him and appeared to also be holding a white t-shirt. Meanwhile, Jocelyne sported a pink oversized t-shirt, which covered her black short shorts. She had her hair in a ponytail and wore a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Shawn and Jocelyne have been very close for some time now. The chiropractor first joined him on tour in 2018, and it’s clear that they formed a close bond, as they’ve remained close since the tour ended. Jocelyne has been spotted heading to the “When You’re Gone” popstar’s home for an appointment where they greeted each other with a hug in May.

Besides going to make house calls to help him with her medical expertise, Jocelyne and Shawn have clearly formed a strong friendship, and one of their favored pastimes is hiking, as they’ve been spotted enjoying beautiful weather together on a number of different occasions. Besides hiking, they’ve enjoyed each other’s company for breakfast before, and the doctor joined Shawn at a Grammys after-party back in February.

The hiking adventure comes months after Shawn and his ex Camila Cabello’s short-lived reunion came to an end. The former couple, who had broken up back in 2021, appeared to reunite when they were spotted kissing at Coachella in April, but it was reported that they’d split up again in June.

