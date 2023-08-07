Gisele Enjoys ‘Magical’ Trip To Brazil Amid Tom Brady Romancing Irina Shayk: Photos

Gisele Bundchen enjoyed a getaway to Brazil amidst her ex-husband Tom Brady‘s new romance with Irina Shayk. Gisele, 43, shared a photo dump from her trip to her home country on August 6th, with the caption, “What a magical place! I am so recharged and inspired.” Gisele sat on a swing in front of a scenic view, posed next to a massive statue, meditated at a waterfall, sat at a nighttime campfire, and petted a horse during a bike ride in her vacation photos.

Gisele has been enjoying the single life since her divorce from Tom, 46, last year. The Brazilian model and the retired quarterback split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and have been co-parenting their kids Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. Gisele was romantically linked to both Joaquim Valente and Jeffrey Soffer after her divorce, but she later denied the rumors that she was dating either man, while chatting with Vanity Fair in March 2023. “Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy,” she said in the interview.

While Gisele’s been busy traveling, Tom has been making headlines for his new romance with Irina, 37. The two stars reportedly hung out at a wedding in June, before they spotted outside Tom’s home in Los Angeles on July 21. Tom picked up Bradley Cooper‘s former girlfriend from Hotel Bel-Air and brought her to his LA home, where she allegedly stayed the night, according to TMZ. They continued to hang out the following day, on July 22, per TMZ.

Tom and Irina hung out again on a dinner date in New York City on July 28, according to Page Six. Eyewitnesses claimed that Tom and Irina both arrived separately to Sushi Azabu, where they were each escorted to a private room. “It was just the two of them,” the Page Six source shared. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.”

The ex-NFL star and the Russian model have yet to address their romance. Gisele also hasn’t spoken out about her former spouse moving on after their divorce.