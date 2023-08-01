Angus Cloud Parties With Friends In Heartbreaking Final Video Before Tragic Death

View gallery

Angus Cloud was out partying with friends just days before the 25-year-old unexpectedly died on Monday, July 31. The Euphoria star was seen in a video shared by photographer Josh Kennedy from the rap group MacArthur Maze‘s debut album launch party in California on Friday, July 28. In the footage, Angus appeared to be in good spirits as he hung out with his friends. The actor was dressed in a black hoodie with a matching baseball cap, a yellow bandana, and clear glasses. Josh posted the video to his Instagram before news broke of Angus’ tragic death.

Angus’ friends The Sun that he was at the party “for a few hours” and didn’t appear to be struggling. Josh said that Angus “was very happy to be home” from Ireland, where he was burying his late father, before his own passing. “He was sad about it,” Josh said about Angus, “but he seemed to be doing okay.” D.Bledsoe, a member of MacArthur Maze, told The Sun that Angus was speaking about directing the group in a music video in the future.

Angus’ family confirmed the news of his death in a July 31 statement to TMZ. “It is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” The statement continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. Angus’ mom was the one to call 911 on the morning of July 31, and in her phone call she reported a “possible overdose.” Angus was reportedly confirmed “dead on the scene” soon after officials arrived at his family’s Oakland, CA home. His death came as a shock to Euphoria fans, who knew Angus best for his role of Fezco in the hit HBO series that also stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer. Angus’ on-set” brother Javon Walton, 17, mourned the late actor on social media after learning of his death.

In a January 2022 interview, Javon opened up about the bond they had, comparing it to an “on-set brother” relationship. “In Euphoria, they [Ashtray and Fezco] would die for each other,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “They’re that close, and I feel like we do a good job of showing that.”

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.