Sydney Sweeney Wears Nothing But An Off-The-Shoulder Robe In Gorgeous Photo

Euphoria star Syndey Sweeney is heating up her Instagram page! The 24-year-old actress took to her feed on August 1 to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself posing in nothing but a white robe, which she let hang around her chest and kept closed with just her hand. She leaned against distressed blue wallpaper that featured a floral design and looked away from the camera. Syndey’s gorgeous blonde hair was blown out and she wore simple makeup matched with a nude lip. She simply captioned the stunning snapshot with flower, bird, and butterfly emojis and a yellow heart.

Sydney’s breathtaking picture came just days after she made headlines for openly talking about the realities of being a rising actress in Hollywood and how expensive it is to manage life when one has to pay publicists, agents, and more. “If I wanted to take a six-month break [from acting], I don’t have income to cover that,” she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on July 27. “I don’t have someone supporting me. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage.” She also noted that she takes brand deals because she could not just support herself by acting alone.

The comments were hard for some fans to justify considering Sydney has such a busy schedule. She is currently filming Madame Web, which is due during the summer of 2023, and her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, is working on HBO Max’s The Player’s Table, in which Syndey stars opposite Halsey. Furthermore, Euphoria, which shot her into stardom following its HBO Max debut in 2019, was picked up for another season. To top things off, Sydney just became a first-time Emmy nominee with two nominations at once for The White Lotus, which was nominated in the Outstanding Limited Series Emmys category, and for playing Cassie Howard in Euphoria, for which she earned a nod in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

Sydney Sweeney crying on the phone with her mom about her pair of Emmy nominations is just so sweet pic.twitter.com/eFdpw4trVW — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 12, 2022

Following her nomination, Jarett Wieselman, a social media manager for Netflix, shared a video of the Washington native getting emotional about the exciting news and immediately calling her mom. She then took to Instagram to share her gratitude. “What a morning! Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my Emmy nominations! It’s an honour to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many,” she enthusiastically wrote. “I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been a part of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs! … Thank you thank you!!”

Maybe not quite as exciting as an Emmy nomination but a true tell of her stardom, Syndey was invited to Boston’s Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch at the Red Sox and Blue Jays game on July 22. “they should’ve put me in,” she joked in the caption for the carousel she posted following the event.

At this rate, Sydney will be ruling Hollywood in no time and will get to take that vacation she dreams of.