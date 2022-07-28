Sydney Sweeney Can’t Afford To Take A Break From Acting: ‘I Don’t Have The Income For That’

Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood’s most popular younger actors, but her life isn’t always so glamorous behind the scenes. The actress, who plays Cassie Howard on HBO’s hit show Euphoria, revealed hasn’t earned enough money to be able to take a break from acting.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t have someone supporting me. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage.”

In addition to acting, Sydney has started taking brand deals. She is a Miu Miu ambassador and starred in an Armani beauty campaign. The Emmy nominee admitted that “if I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to.” Sydney, who is nominated for two Emmys this year, revealed that when she turned 18 she “only had $800” to her name.

The 24-year-old has a packed schedule coming up. On top of Euphoria season 3, Sydney will also star in Madame Web and will help launch the HBO Max series The Player’s Table under her production company Fifty-Fifty Films.

Sydney has plans to have a family, but she confessed that she’s “worried” how Hollywood will treat her if she becomes a young mom. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she said. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”