Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Light Blue Bikini While Posing On The Beach For New Shoot

The ‘Euphoria’ star looked gorgeous in a series of new bikini photos announcing her new collaboration with Jergens.

Sydney Sweeney, 24, was absolutely beautiful in a pale blue bathing suit while promoting her new SOL by Jergens self-tanner on Thursday March 17. The actress was all smiles while she relaxed on a tropical beach in the sexy small bikini while holding a bottle of the new product in the new photos, which you can see here, on her Instagram. She wrote that she was “SO EXCITED to announce this partnership” with Jergens and officially be a SOLmate.

Along with the photo of herself lounging in the bikini, Sydney also shared a video of herself dancing around on the beach in the same bikini and holding a bottle of the product. She also shared another photo of herself in a knit blue crop top and matching shorts. “Collaborating with @solbyjergens self-tanner has been an absolute dream. this is legit my secret for sun-kissed skin without worrying about exposure to harmful UV rays. i swear by their Water Mousse (i use the medium shade),” she wrote in the caption.

The new partnership with Jergens isn’t the only exciting thing to happen to the actress recently. Other than the bombshell season two finale of the hit series Euphoria, Sydney was confirmed to have gotten engaged to her boyfriend of three years Jonathan Davino at the beginning of March, shortly after she was spotted wearing an engagement ring. Despite being together for three years, the pair have mostly kept their relationship private.

Of course, the second season of Euphoria was a bona fide hit. Ahead of the season’s premiere, the actress told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview that the cast had put in an “endless” amount of work and were excited for fans to see it. “I think everyone was really nervous and anticipating what’s season 2 was going to be like, and it just feels like we’re back home. [It’s] like we went back to school. I’m really excited. It’s going to be a crazy good season,” she said.

The blue bathing suit photos weren’t the only recent bikini pictures that Sydney has shared. Shortly after getting engaged and the Euphoria season ended, Sydney was spotted enjoying having “72 hours off” with some “fun” on a Hawaiian vacation. The actress struck a pose poolside while she rocked a beautiful floral bikini.