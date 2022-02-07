‘Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Wears Bustier Style Crop Top For Frozen Yogurt Run With Friends — Photos

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney stunned in LA in a casual, bustier-style crop top and flowing tan pants while enjoying a frozen treat with friends.

Starring as the sweet but misled Cassie on HBO’s runaway hit show Euphoria, actress Sydney Sweeney, 24, has been stealing hearts onscreen each Sunday. This week, Sydney stunned offscreen as well in new photos of the actress hanging with friends around LA, and rocking a tiny white long-sleeve crop top and wide-leg tan worker pants. In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Sydney looked laid-back and sexy as she enjoyed what looked like an Italian Ice with two friends.

In the photos, Sydney looked happy, sexy, and relaxed in a bustier-style white crop top, which perfectly complemented the baggy fit of her high-waisted tan pants. To top off the look, Sydney is accessorized with layered gold jewelry and the Bottega Veneta “Jodie” bag in blue. After strolling the sidewalk with a frozen snack alongside her friends, Sydney had a “stars: they’re just like us” moment when she stopped at the pump to fill her beloved Ford Mustang convertible with gas. Sydney, a notorious gear-head, is known for posting TikTok‘s of her restoring beloved old vehicles, including the Mustang and a cherry-red Ford Bronco.

Before season 2 of Euphoria premiered on Jan. 9, Sydney opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about the second season of HBO’s most-watched drama, which she revealed would be “crazy good.” So far, her assessment has been proven true, and Cassie specifically has seen an arc this season fans are deeming Emmy-worthy. Though Sydney more than often bares it all in NSFW nude scenes on the show, she told The Independent that Euphoria director Sam Levinson, 37, always makes her voice feel heard. “There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” she said. “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it…'” She continued: “I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me.”