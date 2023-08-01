Angus Cloud’s Rumored GF Sydney Martin Says Her ‘Heart Is Broken’ After His Death At 25

Sydney Martin is beyond devastated after the death of Angus Cloud, who she has been rumored to be dating on and off since 2021. Following news of the actor’s passing, Sydney posted a series of broken heart photos to her Instagram Story on July 31. She then followed the tribute up with more messages hours later. “My heart is so broken,” Sydney wrote. “I love you forever.”

In addition, Sydney also gave a glimpse into her relationship with Angus. She posted a video of the two together in 2022, as well as a series of photos of them cuddling and posing for selfies. “I will never let the world forget you,” she added. “Bless bless 1 love.” Sydney also posted graffiti of a Christmas tree that was seemingly drawn by Angus, along with the message, “Merry X-mas I love you, –Angus 2021.”

Very little was known about Angus’ personal life, but Sydney first hinted at their relationship ahead of the Euphoria season 2 premiere in early 2022. “Euphoria is out in 2 days,” she wrote on her IG Story at the time, along with several PDA photos of herself and Angus. Sydney was a guest star during a party scene in the season 2 premiere.

Angus’ family confirmed the news of his death in a July 31 statement to TMZ. “It is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” The 25-year-old’s father recently passed away, and his family said he “struggled intensely” with the death.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight on their own in silence,” the statement concluded. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. Angus’ mom was the one to call 911 on the morning of July 31, and in her phone call she reported a “possible overdose,” but officials are still investigating the official cause of death.