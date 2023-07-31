Angus Cloud 911 Call: ‘Euphoria’ Star’s Mom Reported ‘Possible Overdose’ In Heartbreaking Audio

Euphoria‘s Angus Cloud was pronounced dead on Jul. 31, after his mother, called 911 and reported a “possible overdose” to authorities (listen to the AUDIO HERE). In the audio obtained by TMZ, it was reported that the Oakland PD and Fire Dept. responded to the call around 11.30 AM PST on Jul. 31. The operator explained that the caller’s son had “possibly overdosed” and that he “doesn’t have a pulse,” at the time of the incident.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Later, a second operator informed their colleagues that the incident would be a “D.O.A. [dead on arrival]” and reiterated that it was a “possible overdose.” The outlet reported that Angus was confirmed “dead on the scene” soon after officials arrived at his family’s Oakland, CA home. HollywoodLife reached out to the police department to confirm the call on Jul. 31 but did not receive an immediate response.

Hours later, the late 25-year-old’s family confirmed his passing to TMZ with an official statement. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement began. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Later in the note, his loved ones revealed that Angus was dealing with his mental health struggles prior to his passing. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they added. In addition, the family asked for privacy amid their time of grief. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement concluded.

As many know, Angus starred in Euphoria and played the role of Fezco for two seasons. He starred in the hit TV series alongside many A-listers including Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and others. Upon the news of his passing, Angus’ former co-star, Javon Walton, 17, who played Ashtray, took to Instagram to mourn the death of his friend. “rest easy brother,” he captioned a photo of the pair, along with a heart and bird emoji.

Angus was born on Jul. 10, 1998, and rose to fame on the Sam Levinson-directed project. He had just celebrated his 25th birthday three weeks prior to his death. His father also passed away weeks ahead of Angus. The then-grieving son took to Instagram to share a photo of his late dad on Jul. 14. “miss u breh [sic],” he captioned the post at the time.