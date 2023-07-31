Angus Cloud’s Girlfriend: The 3 Women He Was Rumored To Be Dating Before Death

Angus Cloud was an actor who starred on ‘Euphoria.’

He never confirmed a romance in 2023.

He was previously linked to co-star Maude Apatow, Chase Sui Wonders, and Sydney Martin.

Angus tragically died at the age of 25 in July 2023.

Angus Cloud was perhaps best known for playing the character of Fezco on the popular HBO television series Euphoria, and fans of the show were heartbroken to learn of his death at the age of 25 on July 31, 2023. The actor’s passing was announced in a statement to TMZ and it revealed he had died at his family’s home in Oakland, CA, just weeks after the loss of his father. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Before his tragic death, Angus’ love life was often in the spotlight, and he had been romantically linked to three women between 2022-2023. One was his co-star while another is an actress who collaborated with him in a photo shoot. The third is an online model who once had a minor role in Euphoria. Find out more about the three women who may have shared a relationship with Angus during the last year of his life below.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow, who played the character of Lexi alongside Angus on Euphoria, was rumored to be dating the late star in early 2022, after they were seen on various outings together. One included a date night in New York City, NY. Angus reportedly shared a photo of the night to his Instagram story and captioned it with, “A lil NYC date” and “#Fexi,” which is a combination of his and Maude’s Euphoria characters’ names.

The young stars also posed for cute photos together during New York Fashion Week a few days later. They wore black and gray matching tartan ensembles from Thom Browne and Maude’s included a matching purse in the shape of a dog. They both flashed smiles and appeared to be very comfortable with each other, in the snapshots.

Before they sparked romance rumors, Maude was known to have broken up with her talent manager boyfriend, Charlie Christie, in either 2019 or 2020. Although neither Angus or Maude ever confirmed they were dating at the time, fans often commented on their photos and expressed hope that they brought the Euphoria love story of their characters to real life.

Chase Sui Wonders

Chase Sui Wonders was also romantically linked to Angus at one point in 2022. The actress and the hunk posed for a series of photos together during a collaboration they did for Interview magazine. During the project, they interviewed each other while chatting back and forth, and wore Thom Browne outfits, similar to the one he wore with Maude. Although there was no other clues that they were ever in a relationship, many pointed out how cozy the two looked in the photos, leading to fans entertaining the idea of a possible romance. By early 2023, however, Chase was spotted going on dates with comedian Pete Davidson.

Sydney Martin

Sydney Martin, a model and actress, was the woman most recently romantically linked to Angus. Their possible romance seemed the most plausible since they posed for PDA-filled photos with each other, which she posted on Instagram. “euphoria is out in 2 days,” the caption for the snapshots, which can be seen above, read. She also included three red heart emojis and tagged Angus’ account, in the post.

Sydney is known for modeling for brands like Pretty Little Things and IconSwim. She also had a minor role on the second season of Euphoria, which could have been how she and Angus met. A source seemingly confirmed their relationship to DeuxMoi. “She been throwing subtle hints saying going to post this secret guy (on a now deleted TikTok) they don’t follow each other but apparently they’re very lowkey. She even reposted a pic of angus on her insta story the other day,” the source said.