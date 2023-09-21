Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed Nearly 2 Months After His Tragic Passing

Image Credit: LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock

An official cause of death has been revealed for Euphoria star Angus Cloud. The HBO actor died of a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and more, according to TMZ. His death has been ruled an accidental overdose. The Alameda County Coroner revealed the actor suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine.

Angus died on July 31, and his family released a statement to TMZ the same day. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement began. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.”

The statement continued, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Shortly after news of his death, TMZ reported that his mother had made a 911 call to report a “possible overdose,” noting that he did not have a pulse around 11:30 a.m. on July 31. A source also revealed to the outlet that following his father’s death, Angus had fought “severe suicidal thoughts” and had just returned from a trip to Ireland to lay his father to rest. Angus was later pronounced dead at the scene, per the outlet. He was reportedly staying with family members in Oakland at the time of his death.

Angus’s role as Fezco on the massive HBO hit was his breakout moment as an actor. The career-making role wasn’t always easy for the actor to take on. “It surprised me,” he told Variety. “Because I’m not in there sweating and busting my a**, but mentally, I get off work, get in the car and go, ‘S***! What the f***? I’m tired as f***, and not even doing s***!’ I’m a pretty easygoing, goofy guy. But Fezco doesn’t laugh or smile too much.”

Still, acting is what he described in the same interview as “the best job I ever had, but there’s plenty of other stuff I could see myself doing.” He then suggested things he might do in the absence of such a high-profile gig. “Buy a boat. Find an island,” he said. “Post up in a tent. See what happens next.”