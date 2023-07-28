Blake Lively Looks Radiant In Red Bikini 5 Months After Giving Birth To 4th Child: Photos

Blake looked incredible as she set temperatures soaring in her red high-waisted bikini and matching heart-shaped sunglasses.

July 28, 2023
Image Credit: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Blake Lively brought back “hot girl summer” in a flash by sharing a sizzling bikini snap on Friday. The Gossip Girl vet, 35, took to her Instagram to post a stunning pic of herself rocking a red high-waisted bikini and matching heart-shaped sunglasses. With a striped towel around her waist and her tresses up in pigtails, Blake hilariously captioned the photo, “K now im gonna draw it with AI…😍🍼 🍼Uncanny.”

Blake Lively rocked a red bikini in July 2023 Instagram post. (Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

The sassy pic had fans dropping jaws and wondering how the blonde beauty looked so healthy after giving birth just five months ago to her and husband Ryan Reynold’s fourth child! One follower, @lojykam, wrote, “How have you had 4 kids???” to which Blake replied,”@lojykam @donsaladino Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot. ♥️”

The post is the latest in recent IG shares that has won Blake a new legion of fans. Just the day before, the actress shared a clip of herself  jumping the rope at a museum to fix her own 2022 Met Gala gown that was on display. “When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” Blake wrote alongside the short clip of herself toiling away at the Versace dress featured in the Crown to Couture exhibit at Kensington Palace.

The hilarious museum incident comes after Blake was seen rocking out at her BFF Taylor Swift’s concert a few months ago alongside Taylor’s rumored boyfriend at the time, Matty Healy. Blake’s hubby Ryan was not present at the show, but their three eldest children, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, were spotted by Blake’s side. The superstar couple’s youngest family member was not seen at the concert either, perhaps staying at home with pops.

As fans know, Blake, Ryan and Taylor go way back, as they are often out and about together, or helping each other on projects. Last year, after Taylor’s Saturday Night Live performance, the trio were spotted heading to the afterparty of the famed sketch show as a group.  The outing came after Taylor revealed Blake offered her creative talents in directing a new music video for the singer. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Taylor posted on Instagram at the time. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

And as Taylor stans would know, what really cements the three friends as BFFs is the fact that the Grammy winner revealed the name of the couple’s child in one of her songs! Before “Betty” was released on Taylor’s Folklore album, Blake and Ryan had kept their daughter’s name a secret up until that point. Taylor also used the names of her famous friends’ two eldest children, James and Inez, in the ditty. We’ll just have to wait and see if Taylor gives us any clues on their new bundle of joy!

