Blake Lively Jumps Security Rope At Kensington Palace To Fix Her Met Gala Dress On Display: Video

Bow down to the queen! Blake Lively just won a new legion of fans, as she jumped the rope at a museum to fix her own 2022 Met Gala gown that was on display. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 25, the Gossip Girl vet, 35, posted a short clip of herself toiling away at the Versace dress featured in the Crown to Couture exhibit at Kensington Palace. “When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit,” Blake wrote, adding, “Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

The hilarious museum incident comes after Blake was seen rocking out at her BFF Taylor Swift’s concert a few months ago alongside Taylor’s rumored boyfriend at the time, Matty Healy. Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds was not present at the show, but their three eldest children, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, were spotted by Blake’s side. The superstar couple’s youngest family member was not seen at the concert either, perhaps staying at home with pops.

As fans know, Blake, Ryan and Taylor go way back, as they are often out and about together, or helping each other on projects. Last year, after Taylor’s Saturday Night Live performance, the trio were spotted heading to the afterparty of the famed sketch show as a group. The outing came after Taylor revealed Blake offered her creative talents in directing a new music video for the singer. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Taylor posted on Instagram at the time. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

And as Taylor stans would know, what really cements the three friends as BFFs is the fact that the Grammy winner revealed the name of couple’s youngest child in one of her songs! Before “Betty” was released on Taylor’s Folklore album, Blake and Ryan had kept their daughter’s name a secret up until that point. Taylor also used the names of her famous friends’ two other children, James and Inez, in the ditty. Talk about trust!