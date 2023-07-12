Ryan Reynolds Kisses Blake Lively’s Head As She Visits Him On ‘Deadpool 3’ Set: Photos

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are enjoying some international love! The adorable couple, who have been married since 2012, shared some snuggles on the set of Deadpool 3 in London on Wednesday, July 12. In the photos seen below, Ryan, 46, gave Blake, 35, a sweet kiss on the head while dressed in his Deadpool costume. The pair were also seen walking on set while Ryan had his arm lovingly around his wife.

While Ryan was in his full Deadpool garb (minus the mask), Blake looked cute and comfy for her day on set. She donned a pair of high-waisted black leather pants paired with a white tank worn under a white button-down blouse that was left open. The Gossip Girl alum paired her outfit with black booties and a shoulder bag. Her blonde tresses were left natural and she appeared to wear no makeup.

The PDA came less than six months after Blake confirmed she had welcomed her fourth child with Ryan. They are also the parents of James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Blake recently launched her canned cocktail line, Betty Booze, and joked that she did so because she is “tired” from raising four kids. “BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy,” she wrote in one of the announcement posts.

All jokes aside, Blake truly does love being a mom and said she will only leave her kiddos for work if she is passionate about the project. “I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I’m just obsessed with my kids,” she told E! News in 2020. “So, yeah, I think it’s gotta really be worth it to take me away.”

Just before welcoming their fourth child, whose gender and name are not yet known, Ryan shared a similar sentiment by sharing how much his family means to him while accepting the Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. “It’s gonna be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I’m here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while … But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, my hope, my happiness,” he gushed. “I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.” Too cute!