Blake Lively Admits She’s ‘Tired’ After Having 4 Kids As She Debuts New ‘Betty Booze’ Products

Blake Lively is one relatable mama in her debut ad campaign for her latest addition to her drink empire, Betty Booze. The 35-year-old actress took to both her Instagram Story and feed on Wednesday, June 28 to promote her new line of canned cocktails, which is a spinoff of her mocktail line, Betty Buzz. She spoke directly to fans in the captions of her posts with the honest humor that her fans adore. In one video (seen HERE) that showed her opening up a serving platter to reveal three flavors of the canned drink, Blake admitted that being a busy and “tired” mom is what inspired her to recreate some of the signature drinks she makes for her friends and family.

“BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. … Ish,” Blake wrote. The video unveiled three flavors of the seltzer line: Sparkling Tequila With Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Bourbon With Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, and Sparkling Tequila With Lime Shiso. She went on to give some insight behind her cocktails to prove that she truly does make these drinks at home.

“How you know I actually made these recipes … part 1: There’s butter. In lemonade,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote alongside a promo shot of her Sparkling Tequila drink. “It’s my secret. But today I’m a sellout. So now it’s your secret.” She concluded, “If you know me, you know butter is my love language.”

Blake then went on to reveal all there is to know behind her Sparkling Bourbon seltzer. “I’m a bourbon baker. It’s all I cook and bake with,” she began. “But it’s impossible to find a delicious canned bourbon drink that has all that yummy, smokey, sweet magic. Everyone is focusing on other alcohols in cans and forgetting my baby, Bourbon.”

Finally, the Rhythm Section star added more insight over a shot of her Sparkling Tequila. “part 3: it’s really f****** delicious. And if there’s one thing that I don’t compromise on. It’s flavor,” she noted. Giving a shout-out to her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, she added, “And husbands. Ok that’s two things.”

Betty Buzz was launched in Sept. 2021 with five flavors: Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer. The drinks could be sipped straight from thr bottle or mixed with alcohol. Blake does not drink but saw an opportunity to shine a light on mixers with Betty Buzz. “Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol,” she said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “We’ve spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.”

If she doesn’t drink, why is she making canned cocktails? Blake addressed the question in one of her Instagram posts promoting Betty Booze. “Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is,” she wrote alongside a still of herself holding her drinks out on a silver platter. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real time saver. Which is why I really did it.” Fair, enough!

Blake welcomed her fourth child with Ryan earlier this year. They also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.