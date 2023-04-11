Blake Lively Parodies Gwyneth Paltrow Trial In Hilarious New ‘Betty Buzz’ Ad: Watch

Blake Lively is trolling Gwyneth Paltrow‘s recent ski trial in a new commercial for her non-alcoholic drink mixer, Betty Buzz. In the video, seen below, she hired biomechanical engineering expert Dr. Scher — who testified during the Utah ski trial — to prove that Betty Buzz is the “most bubbly speaking beverage in the world. The 40-second commercial begins with Dr. Scher standing in front of a whiteboard on which he drew three stick figures consuming Betty Buzz drinks. In the real trial, he turned heads when he drew stick figure depictions of how Gwyneth, 50, and the man who sued her, retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, crashed while skiing downhill at the Deer Valley Ski Resort.

“See, when you look at a person drinking Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Soda, they have a smile on their face,” he explained after drawing an arrow to show the process of drinking Betty Buzz. “And they think, ‘Wow so bubbly.” Moving on to the next stick figure, he noted, “While another person drinks Sparkling Grapefruit and says out loud, ‘Mmm! Betty Buzz tastes great.’”

Giving scientific proof of the drinkability of the 35-year-old actress’ mixers, he said, “And of course in both cases, the Betty Buzz goes down into their stomachs here,” as he drew a circle to indicate the stomach of the second stuck figure. “Which is consistent with the laws of physics and Newton’s laws.” In the ski crash trial, Dr. Scher used similar terminology when attempting to prove that the Academy Award-winning actress would not have been able to cause the ski collision, which he successfully did.

Blake quickly cut Dr. Scher off in a state of pure excitement. “Case closed! Betty Buzz is probably scientifically the best sparkling beverage in the world,” she exclaimed. Dr. Scher wasn’t convinced, though. “I didn’t necessarily say that,” he stated. “You did and you also said, ‘Case closed.’ Thank you Dr. Scher!” Blake convincingly replied. Well, the case seems to be closed!

Aside from Dr. Scher and his stick drawings, the ad’s YouTube description seems to reference a ski mountain. “Grab yourself some #BettyBuzz but be warned, it’s so delicious that once you try, it’s a slippery slope,” it says. Dr. Scher is also seemingly wearing the exact outfit he donned for Gwyneth’s trial in Blake’s comical commercial. Luckily, Dr. Scher appeared to be victorious in both cases.

Blake launched Betty Buzz — named after her third daughter, her grandmother, and her aunt— in 2021. “I don’t drink. I know that’s odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol,” she said in a statement explaining how her drink came to be, per PEOPLE. “We’ve spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.”