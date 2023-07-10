Hugh Jackman Suits Up In Iconic Yellow Wolverine Suit For 1st Time In New ‘Deadpool 3′ Photo

The rumors about Wolverine’s suit in Deadpool 3 are true! Ryan Reynolds shared a photo on July 10 of Hugh Jackman suited up in Wolverine’s iconic blue and yellow suit from the X-Men comic books that will be worn in the 2024 film. The image, which Ryan posted to his IG Story, shows Ryan and Hugh in their suits as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, in a shot from the movie. “Don’t blink,” Ryan wrote alongside the photo.

Hugh is reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine in the third Deadpool movie that comes out May 3, 2024. Hugh first portrayed the Marvel comic book character with Adamantium metal claws in 2000’s X-Men and went on to portray him in nine films, the last being 2017’s Logan. The beloved character died in Logan, but Ryan and Hugh confirmed that Wolverine’s passing isn’t being undone by Deadpool 3. “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that,” Ryan said in a social media video from Sept. 2022 when he announced Hugh’s return.

Hugh appeared on the Empire Film Podcast in December 2022 and revealed that Deadpool and Wolverine “hate each other” in the third film. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality: we’re zero; we’re opposites, hate each other,” the actor explained. “I’m just talking from my perspective. [Logan is] frustrated by him [and] wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

Deadpool 3 will also mark the return of Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Jennifer’s casting was revealed via The Hollywood Reporter on July 7. It will be the first time that Jennifer will play Elektra in nearly 20 years. She starred in her own Elektra movie in 2005, after portraying the character in 2003’s Daredevil starring her now-ex-husband Ben Affleck. Succession star Matthew MacFadyen and The Crown star Emma Corrin are also in Deadpool 3. It’s the first Deadpool movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.