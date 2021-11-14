Taylor Swift Reunites With BFF Selena Gomez Backstage At ‘SNL’ Before Epic Performance — Watch

BFFs for life! Selena Gomez was at NBC studios to support Taylor Swift before her epic 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well.’

Taylor Swift, 31, reunited with her BFF Selena Gomez, 29, before her 10-minute long performance of “All Too Well”! The 1989 singer shared a cute TikTok video filmed behind-the-scenes in a dressing room on Saturday, Nov. 13, revealing that Selena was with her. Taylor opened the short dubbed audio clip mouthing the words, “My bestie…is a bad b—-,” as she panned over to a giggling Selena (also in reaction to the taped audio). The pair sat on a brown leather couch backstage, positioned in front of a famed wall filled with signed photos from all the artists to perform over the years.

“OH NO @selenagomez #snl #swifttok,” she simply captioned the post. Taylor appeared to be rocking a different outfit than the one she performed in, sporting a sweetheart neck black bodysuit with a high waisted camel skirt. The blonde kept her hair sleek and loosely curled, adding a dash of color with her signature red lip. Selena kept cozy in a chunky knit cream sweater, sporting a sleek, straight bob and light, illuminated makeup.

Several other friends of Taylor were spotted heading into Studio 8H ahead of the show, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor Joy, and ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner.

The two A-Listers struck up a friendship as teens way back in 2008, when they met through the Jonas Brothers: Selena dated Nick Jonas for a spell, while Taylor was notoriously involved with Joe (who later dumped her in a :27 second phone call). Although the romances are ancient history, the gals stayed close friends — with Selena revealing she talked to Taylor daily in 2009. “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift! If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she’s older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers,” she said at the time. “Because of her, I haven’t lost faith. We literally talk every day,” Sel added.

Selena and Taylor performed on-stage together for the first time in 2011, and again in 2014 during the 1989 World Tour (opting to duet on Selena’s sexy hit “Good For You”). The Wizards Of Waverley Place alum later appeared in Tay’s 2014 video for “Bad Blood” — largely believed to be about Tay’s past feud with Katy Perry.

“It’s been the longest one [friendship] I think either of us had really,” Selena said of Taylor that same year. “Both of us have kind of struck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we’ve gone through. Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships.”

Taylor has shown the love right back at Selena over the years — including praise for her album Rare. “This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet. A triumph. I love you @selenagomez,” she said about “Lose You To Love Me” — inspired by Selena’s emotional split from Justin Bieber.