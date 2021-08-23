Watch

Taylor Swift Joins TikTok & Recreates Iconic ‘Red’ Look For First Video — Watch

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift Grammy-nominated country music artist Taylor Swift poses for a photo at a hotel in the Universal City area of Los Angeles on . Her second album, Fearless, will be released on Nov. 11 Music Taylor Swift, Los Angeles, USA
Taylor Swift at the 75th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Rockefeller Center Nyc November 28 07 75th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Taylor Swift 41ST ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, AMERICA - 23 MAY 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

This is not a drill: Taylor Swift is on TikTok. In her first video for the platform, Taylor hyped up her upcoming ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ release by recreating a look from that era.

“Lots going on at the moment,” Taylor Swift captioned her very first – sorta – TikTok. In Taylor’s debut on the social media network, the 31-year-old singer hyped her upcoming re-release of Red by breaking out a look for each of the four albums she’s released over the last two years. First was her Sepia-toned cottagecore folklore fantasy, then her oversized coat couture for evermore (though, where was her cardigan?) For Fearless (Taylor’s Version), she broke out the marigold sundress and ruffled her hair, echoing back to 2008. The final look was a black turtleneck, long hair, and red lipstick.

@taylorswift

Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok

♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Taylor scored this fashion show to British MC Dave, who name-dropped her at the end. “Six-figure discussions, dinners in public / My linen all tailored / My outstanding payments swift like Taylor / And boy I owe ‘dem men a beatin’” Taylor added that her fans could now pre-order the vinyl of Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her landmark 2012 album. Oh, I’m on TikTok now let the games begin.”

Technically, this is Taylor’s second TikTok. As noted by Just Jared, she initially listed everemore’s release date as December 11, 2021. So, she quickly deleted and re-upped the video, but some fans weren’t fooled. “WE SAW THAT TYPO BLONDIE,” one fan playfully wrote. However, most of the reception was (predictably) joyous. “IT’S LITERALLY MIDNIGHT AND I’M HERE SCREAMING ILY.” “I can finally comment on your social media how I love you so much, Taylor,” one person with the ironic name HateYout5092 wrote (Comments on Taylor’s IG are turned off.) “SHE’S HERE EVERYBODY STAY CALM,” added another, apparently not taking their own advice. Needless to say, #SwiftTok is going to be wild for the next few months…especially if Taylor duets with John Mayer.

Taylor Swift at the Z100’s Jingle Ball in 2012 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Taylor Swift's Sexiest Photos

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London. Taylor Swift during the media run on day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London's O2 Arena. The world's biggest stars performed live for Capital listeners at The 02 at the UK's biggest Christmas party. Artists performing across the weekend include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith, The Script amongst others. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jingle Bell. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:48896442 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE -- In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift is releasing her fifth album, “1989,” on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. It is the Grammy winner’s first full-length pop album and features the hit song, “Shake It Off.” (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)
Celebrities arriving at the 47th American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on November 24 2019 in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Taylor Swift Ref: SPL5131858 241119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No United Kingdom Rights

John, 43, felt the wrath of SwiftTok when he joined the app in March. After posting his first clip, the Swifties unloaded onto him, reheating a decade-old drama regarding his and Taylor’s short-lived romance. The two were together from December 2009 to February 2010. The relationship resulted in Taylor’s song, “Dear John,” from Speak Now. “ Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress cried the whole way home / Dear John, I see it all now, it was wrong / Don’t you think nineteen’s too young,” she sang, referring to her age at the time of their romance.

2020 Sundance Film Festival – “Miss Americana” Premiere (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Mayer seemingly responded to the Swifties by posting a video – “POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out” – before moving on with his life. As of today (Aug. 23), there are still fans leaving “Dear John” comments on his videos. John has also racked up 1.4 million followers on the app in five months. Taylor, who just joined, has 164.5k followers. If she and John were to duet, it would probably jack up each other’s follower count — while possibly breaking the Internet.