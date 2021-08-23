Taylor Swift Joins TikTok & Recreates Iconic ‘Red’ Look For First Video — Watch

This is not a drill: Taylor Swift is on TikTok. In her first video for the platform, Taylor hyped up her upcoming ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ release by recreating a look from that era.

“Lots going on at the moment,” Taylor Swift captioned her very first – sorta – TikTok. In Taylor’s debut on the social media network, the 31-year-old singer hyped her upcoming re-release of Red by breaking out a look for each of the four albums she’s released over the last two years. First was her Sepia-toned cottagecore folklore fantasy, then her oversized coat couture for evermore (though, where was her cardigan?) For Fearless (Taylor’s Version), she broke out the marigold sundress and ruffled her hair, echoing back to 2008. The final look was a black turtleneck, long hair, and red lipstick.

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Taylor scored this fashion show to British MC Dave, who name-dropped her at the end. “Six-figure discussions, dinners in public / My linen all tailored / My outstanding payments swift like Taylor / And boy I owe ‘dem men a beatin’” Taylor added that her fans could now pre-order the vinyl of Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her landmark 2012 album. Oh, I’m on TikTok now let the games begin.”

Technically, this is Taylor’s second TikTok. As noted by Just Jared, she initially listed everemore’s release date as December 11, 2021. So, she quickly deleted and re-upped the video, but some fans weren’t fooled. “WE SAW THAT TYPO BLONDIE,” one fan playfully wrote. However, most of the reception was (predictably) joyous. “IT’S LITERALLY MIDNIGHT AND I’M HERE SCREAMING ILY.” “I can finally comment on your social media how I love you so much, Taylor,” one person with the ironic name HateYout5092 wrote (Comments on Taylor’s IG are turned off.) “SHE’S HERE EVERYBODY STAY CALM,” added another, apparently not taking their own advice. Needless to say, #SwiftTok is going to be wild for the next few months…especially if Taylor duets with John Mayer.

John, 43, felt the wrath of SwiftTok when he joined the app in March. After posting his first clip, the Swifties unloaded onto him, reheating a decade-old drama regarding his and Taylor’s short-lived romance. The two were together from December 2009 to February 2010. The relationship resulted in Taylor’s song, “Dear John,” from Speak Now. “ Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress cried the whole way home / Dear John, I see it all now, it was wrong / Don’t you think nineteen’s too young,” she sang, referring to her age at the time of their romance.

Mayer seemingly responded to the Swifties by posting a video – “POV: You’re berating me and I’m hearing you out” – before moving on with his life. As of today (Aug. 23), there are still fans leaving “Dear John” comments on his videos. John has also racked up 1.4 million followers on the app in five months. Taylor, who just joined, has 164.5k followers. If she and John were to duet, it would probably jack up each other’s follower count — while possibly breaking the Internet.