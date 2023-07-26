Emily Ratajkowski Sunbathes In Teeny White Bikini As She Embraces New Red Hair: ‘A Mood’

Emily set temperatures soaring, as she shared some sizzling snaps from her poolside hang.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 26, 2023 11:30AM EDT
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski sets temperatures soaring as she hits the beach in a tiny orange bikini. The 27-year-old stunner accentuates her golden tan in the swimsuit's plunging neckline and high-waisted strap bottoms. In February, the California native shocked her fans when she randomly announced she was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who joined her on the beach. They were only dating a few weeks before the wedding but she reportedly knew him 'for years'. Emily had split from boyfriend of three years Jeff Magid in January according to reports, and was first spotted with Sebastian in mid-February. 21 Jul 2018 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA255520_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Swimsuit model and designer Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her enviable curves in a teeny black thong bikini as she continues her sizzling break in the Miami sun. The toned and tanned brunette wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and gold accessories as she relaxed poolside with a galpal at her luxury oceanfront hotel on Wednesday (oct 16). Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122649 161019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her famous curves in a skimpy thong swimsuit in Miami Beach. The swimwear model's black one-piece left very little to the imagination as she cooled off with a dip in the pool at her upscale oceanfront hotel. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122407 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Mega

Bow down to the queen of summer! Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat on her summer holiday as she enjoyed lounging by the pool in a barely-there bikini on Wednesday. The model-turned-actress took to her Instagram to share sizzling snaps of the sunny outing, including a few peeks at her new red hairdo! “Being a redhead is…a mood,” the 32-year-old beauty captioned the carousel.

The scarlet coloring comes after Emily had switched her tresses up recently during a photo shoot in Spain. The stunning model appeared worlds apart from her usual brunette bombshell look as she rocked a short, platinum blonde ‘do and a very conservative wardrobe. With a white blouse, tan sweater, long skirt and sensible heels, Emily proved she’s a cover girl pro by transforming in front of the camera.

The blonde bob reveal came a few weeks after Emily reunited with her ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClard to pick up their two-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. The meetup was one of the first the exes have had since they went their separate ways back in July 2022.

Emily Ratajkowski has been enjoying a summer holiday and a new red hairdo. (Mega)

At the time of the breakup, it was rumored that the cause was Sebastian’s reputation for romantic extracurricular activities with other women, per Page Six. While neither party gave a reason for the split, Emily did make it official by filing for divorce in September 2022. And the drama continued at the time, as her documents were reportedly contested, meaning that issues have to be worked out between the exes.

Since the split, Emily admitted she’s “enjoying the freedom” of not being married and has gone on to have her fair share of romantic endeavors. Her time has been spent dodging questions about a rumored romance with Brad Pitt, going on a few dates with Pete Davidson and seemingly coming out as bisexual in a TikTok video. She’s also managed to get in a public kiss with Harry Styles, a naked date with comic Eric Andre and a wine tasting with DJ Orazio Rispo. Sebastian, meanwhile, has not been linked with anyone publicly since he became single.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad