Emily Ratajkowski Sunbathes In Teeny White Bikini As She Embraces New Red Hair: ‘A Mood’

Bow down to the queen of summer! Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat on her summer holiday as she enjoyed lounging by the pool in a barely-there bikini on Wednesday. The model-turned-actress took to her Instagram to share sizzling snaps of the sunny outing, including a few peeks at her new red hairdo! “Being a redhead is…a mood,” the 32-year-old beauty captioned the carousel.

The scarlet coloring comes after Emily had switched her tresses up recently during a photo shoot in Spain. The stunning model appeared worlds apart from her usual brunette bombshell look as she rocked a short, platinum blonde ‘do and a very conservative wardrobe. With a white blouse, tan sweater, long skirt and sensible heels, Emily proved she’s a cover girl pro by transforming in front of the camera.

The blonde bob reveal came a few weeks after Emily reunited with her ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClard to pick up their two-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. The meetup was one of the first the exes have had since they went their separate ways back in July 2022.

At the time of the breakup, it was rumored that the cause was Sebastian’s reputation for romantic extracurricular activities with other women, per Page Six. While neither party gave a reason for the split, Emily did make it official by filing for divorce in September 2022. And the drama continued at the time, as her documents were reportedly contested, meaning that issues have to be worked out between the exes.

Since the split, Emily admitted she’s “enjoying the freedom” of not being married and has gone on to have her fair share of romantic endeavors. Her time has been spent dodging questions about a rumored romance with Brad Pitt, going on a few dates with Pete Davidson and seemingly coming out as bisexual in a TikTok video. She’s also managed to get in a public kiss with Harry Styles, a naked date with comic Eric Andre and a wine tasting with DJ Orazio Rispo. Sebastian, meanwhile, has not been linked with anyone publicly since he became single.